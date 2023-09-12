BLACK BOYS CRY By Playwright Harold Jay Trotter, Makes Its Debut At The DeLuxe Theatre

This funny, intelligent, thought-provoking, emotional rollercoaster reminds us that though we are not all alike, we are one.
Written and directed by award winning actor and theatre extraordinaire Harold JAY Trotter, BLACK BOYS CRY is a hilarious and compelling story, that takes us on a journey through the lives of five Black men who don't necessarily experience "Black boy joy" but have a strong commitment to get there.
Rather than healing from childhood trauma, addiction, abandonment, sex, and sexuality, these men bond on brotherhood, resiliency and strength. This funny, intelligent, thought-provoking, emotional rollercoaster reminds us that though we are not all alike, we are one.
From OWN's David Makes Man, Akili McDowell makes his stage debut in the lead role of Zach. After starring Tarell McCraney on the network's highest rated Wednesday night show, Akili joins model and actor Brad Cross, singers Dishon Ahz Moses and Quincy Lovings, along with radio personality and award-winning filmmaker Devin Barnes to round out Black Boys Cry.
