BEYOND THE 4TH WALL Presents K. Lorrel Manning

4th Wall Theatre Company has launched Beyond the 4th Wall - a series of interviews that invite audiences behind the scenes for candid, intimate, one-on-one conversations with professional theatre creatives.

Tonight's inteview is with award-winning NYC-based writer, director, actor, and musician K. Lorrel Manning. Manning has directed over thirty Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions, and is currently developing his second feature film, a television series, and a full-length documentary on young Cameroonian painter Ludovic Nkoth. Use the Zoom registration link to join the conversation live tonight, or check back tomorrow for a recording on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

Register to Join Upcoming Conversations Live

Zoom Registration Page

Beyond the 4th Wall interviews will be free to the public and available on 4th Wall's Facebook page (facebook.com/4thWallHouston/) and YouTube channel (bit.ly/4thWallYouTube).

