BETWEEN RIVERSIDE & CRAZY Comes to 4th Wall Theatre Company

4th Wall Theatre will present the Houston premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis's Pulitzer Prize winning play "Between Riverside and Crazy." Audiences who loved 4th Wall's 2018 production of Guirgis's "Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train" will be thrilled to see another of his works, one that the 2015 Pulitzer Prize committee called "a nuanced, beautifully written play that uses dark comedy to confront questions of life and death." A new American classic, this play follows a retired NYC cop fighting down forces much larger than himself from within a collapsing, rent-controlled apartment. Swirling around him are a host of larger-than-life characters sure to captivate audiences.

This both deeply funny and acutely moving production is comprised of an all Houston-based cast featuring Joe 'P' Palmore and 4th Wall Co-Artistic Directors Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl. Joe Palmore returns to Mr. Guirgis's work after his brilliant turn as serial killer Lucius Jenkins in 4th Wall's critically acclaimed production of "Jesus Hopped The 'A' Train." The cast also includes Byron Jacquet, Briana Resa, Juan Cruz, and Pamela Vogel. Directing the production will be four-time Emmy winner Bill Pruitt.

"Stephen Adly Guirgis... chooses the right kind of worlds to write about: parallel to, but in many ways hidden from, our own, strange enough to fascinate yet recognizable enough to hit home... The play is completely compelling even before its primary dramatic gears start turning..." writes Jesse Green for New York Magazine.

The design team for this production includes some of Houston's most outstanding talent. Lighting and Set Design will be by 4th Wall-regulars Christina Gianelli and Ryan McGettigan, respectively. Sound Design will be by Robert Meek, Properties by Andrew Cloud, and Costume Design by Cherie Acosta.

For tickets and information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's season please visit the theatre's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





