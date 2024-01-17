BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Comes to Cast Theatrical in February

Performances will be held from February 2 – 18, 2024.
Cast Theatrical will present Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon as the first production of its 2024 season.
Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find – too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does.
Caitlyn Dethloff as Corie Bratter
Omar Darwiche as Paul Bratter
Joan Hodges as Ethel Banks
Darin Mielke as Victor Velasco
Dan Giles as Harry Pepper
Mike Thorpe as Delivery Man
Director: Sandy Barkerding
Assistant Director: Jaz Wray
Stage Manager: Mike Thorpe
Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from February 2 – 18, 2024. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays and a Thursday evening performance at 7:30 p.m. on February 8. Tickets start at $22 each, with discounts for senior, military and student patrons and are available at Click Here.
Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.
