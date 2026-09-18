Atwood & Comeaux to Reunite for Special Concert at Ovations Night Club
Jerry Atwood and Ricky Comeaux will celebrate more than four decades of musical partnership with a November 21 performance in Houston.
Longtime Houston musical partners Jerry Atwood and Ricky Comeaux will return to the stage as Atwood & Comeaux for a special concert at Ovations Night Club on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
The performance brings Atwood and Comeaux back to a venue that has been part of their Houston musical history and celebrates a partnership that began when the two first performed together in December 1984.
Over the years, Atwood & Comeaux became familiar faces throughout Houston's entertainment and social scene, performing at more than 40 clubs and venues as well as numerous private functions, wedding receptions, society events and charitable fundraisers. Their repertoire crossed musical boundaries, drawing from pop, standards, Broadway, cabaret and songs chosen simply because they connected with an audience.
Just as important to Atwood and Comeaux was the opportunity to use their music in service of the community. The duo frequently donated their talents and performance fees to causes they believed in and became especially active in fundraising during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis. Among those efforts was A Christmas Songfest, the long-running Houston benefit that ultimately raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local service organizations. Songfest was only one of many charitable events and organizations the duo supported during their years performing throughout Houston.
The November concert, however, is not intended simply as a look backward.
'Musical memories remembered and memories yet to be made' captures the spirit of the evening: an opportunity to revisit music associated with Atwood & Comeaux while adding new songs and new moments to a musical friendship that has endured for more than four decades.
Comeaux later returned to recording as a solo artist with the album If I Ruled the World, featuring interpretations of Broadway, pop and classic popular music. BroadwayWorld previously covered several of Comeaux's releases from the album, including Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah,' 'I, Don Quixote' from Man of La Mancha, the title song from Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Tell Me on a Sunday.' BroadwayWorld also covered Comeaux's 2022 return to the Ovations stage.
Atwood, meanwhile, has remained an active presence in Houston music as a pianist, musical collaborator and entertainer.
On November 21, the focus will once again be Atwood & Comeaux - two longtime friends and performers together at the piano and microphone, sharing songs, stories and the musical chemistry that has connected them with Houston audiences since the 1980s.
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