Ars Lyrica Houston Rejuvenates Outreach Programs for Back to School  

Ars Lyrica Houston, the Grammy-nominated early music ensemble,a??has announced its catalogue of community programming that includes bilingual, social-emotional, and a bespoke storybook performance alongside a broad curriculum of supporting materials. The programs focus on helping students explore identity and emotion through the lens of historical performance. Information and booking can be obtained at www.arslyricahouston.org.

Ars Lyrica has invested heavily in their community programming over the last year. Two original programs, Orígenes and Musical Detectives, offer interactive virtual experiences for early and late primary audiences accompanied by a wealth of supplementary learning materials for both parents/teachers and their students. A comprehensive introduction to classical music performance, covering a wide range of topics from studying historical sources to collaborating within a team, is offered through the bilingual Orígenes program that introduces students to Spanish and Latin American cultures with vocal and instrumental music. Musical Detectives explores self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship skills with interactive exercises that incorporate music from the Baroque to illustrate concepts.



For more information and scheduling, please contact Emma Wine ewine@arslyricahouston.org or call (713) 622-7443.