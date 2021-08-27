AndrÃ©s Orozco-Estrada Returns to the Houston Symphony Next Month

Music Director and holder of the Roy and Lillie Cullen Chair AndrÃ©s Orozco-Estrada returns to Houston next month to open the 2021-22 Classical Series, beginning his final season as music director, in the program AndrÃ©s Conducts Beethoven's Fifth, Sept. 17-19.

Orozco-Estrada launches the 2021-22 Classical Series with works by Beethoven, and the world premiere Houston Symphony commission of a new orchestral arrangement of 19th-Century Afro-European composer George Bridgetower's Henry, a Ballad, for Fortepiano and Voice. This is a new arrangement of Henry by Kyle Rivera, a Houston-area composer who most recently collaborated with the Symphony as part of the Resilient Sounds initiative in 2019. Then, Beethoven's Triple Concerto showcases the soloist talents of Concertmaster Yoonshin Song, Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith, and international piano star Yefim Bronfman. Orozco-Estrada concludes the program with one of the best-loved and most popular pieces in the classical music repertoire, Beethoven's crowd-pleasing Symphony No. 5. Part of the Frost Bank Gold Classics series, this program is supported by The Cullen Foundation's Maestro's Fund. This performance is livestreamed on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. CT.

