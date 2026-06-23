Ana Gasteyer and More Set for Live at the Founders Club 2026-2027 Season at Hobby Center

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The Hobby Center has revealed the Live at the Founders Club 2026–2027 Season, an intimate live music club experience showcasing local, national and international talent in a format not commonly offered in Houston.

The 2026–2027 Season introduces Signature Artists for the first time, which recognizes influential performers whose work has made a lasting impact on their fields. The inaugural group includes actress, singer, comedian, and SNL alum Ana Gasteyer; Grammy-nominated Brazilian musical icon Babel Gilberto; and acclaimed jazz pianist, composer, and MacArthur fellow Jason Moran.

Now featuring 12 concerts, the fourth season of Live at the Founders Club runs September 2026 through April 2027 and celebrates jazz, world music, and the Broadway Songbook.

The Founders Club offers intimate memorable performances, table service, and a warm, social atmosphere. Guests may reserve a full table of four or enjoy shared seating. A full bar and selections from an exclusive menu curated by James Beard Award winning chef, Chris Shepherd are available before and during the event, with doors opening 90 minutes before showtime.

Full 12-show subscriptions, which include guaranteed access to all three Signature Artists, are available now, along with pre-selected 9-show and flexible 6-show Pick-Your-Own packages

“LIVE AT THE FOUNDERS CLUB” 2026–2027 SEASON LINE-UP:

Orfeh's Off the Record with Steven Jamail | Sept. 10 & 11

An Evening with Ana Gasteyer (Signature Artist) | Oct. 1 & 2

Leo Sandoval and the Jazz Houston Allstars (co-presented with Jazz Houston) | Oct. 8 & 9

Surrender: The Timeless Experience of the Music of India with Falu and Her Band | Oct. 29 & 30

The Devil I Knew with Nicole Zuraitis | Nov. 5 & 6

Evolution: Bringing Hot Gypsy Jazz into the 21st Century with Django Festival Allstars | Nov. 18 & 19

I’ve Gotta Be Me: A Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. with Sidney Dupont | Jan. 28 & 29

Bria Skonberg | Feb. 18 & 19

Reencuentros with Cecilia Duarte | Mar. 4 & 5

Bebel Gilberto: Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Tanto Tempo (Signature Artist) | Mar. 18 & 19

New York State of Mind with Ben Chavez | Mar. 25 & 26

Jason Moran Performs the Music of Duke Ellington: My Heart Sings (Signature Artist) | Apr. 22 & 23

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for cocktails and selections from an exclusive menu curated by acclaimed Chef Chris Shepherd before the 7:30 p.m. performance. Food and beverage service is available throughout the evening.

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