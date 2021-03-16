Alley Theatre's Virtual Stage Presents a Collection of Contemporary Plays for the Spring

The Alley Theatre will present a variety of contemporary plays as a part of the Alley's Spring 2021 Digital Season. Written by Alley All New alumni and a Houston-based author, the plays include El Chuco Town Forever by Isaac Gómez (April 2 - May 2, 2021), Man. Kind. by Don X. Nguyen (April 9 - May 9, 2021), For Steve Wozniak, on His 67th Birthday by Jiehae Park (April 9 - May 9, 2021), Old Black & White Hollywood by ShaWanna Renee Rivon (April 16 - May 16, 2021), and Choosing Love by Chisa Hutchinson (April 23 - May 23, 2021).

The Alley All New initiative is comprised of a variety of public and in-house programs designed to support playwrights and cater to the needs of each new project. Through this initiative, the Alley produces world premieres, commissions new plays, and supports playwrights year-round. To learn more about Alley All New, visit www.alleytheatre.org/alleyallnew.

Each play is free with registration on the Alley's website at www.alleytheatre.org/plays.

The show descriptions, creative teams, and casts for the Alley's Spring 2021 Digital Season's plays can be found below:

Short Play - Alley All New Alumni

EL CHUCO TOWN FOREVER

By Isaac Gómez

Directed by Laura Moreno

April 2 - May 2, 2021

Janie and Miguel are long-time assistant managers at a big box store in El Paso right by the Zaragoza Bridge to Juárez, Mexico. The memorial service is tonight. It didn't happen at their store, but it could have. Should they go? Will they go? Written by Texas playwright Isaac Gómez (commissioned author of What-a-Christmas!, a play on track for production in a future season at the Alley.)

The creative team of El Chuco Town Forever includes Director Laura Moreno, Scenic Design by Michael Locher, Costume Design by Erica Griese, Lighting Design by Dan Jones, Sound Design and Sound Editing by Pierre Dupree, Director of Photography and Editing by Victoria Beauray Sagady, Assistant Directors Rebecca R. D. Hamlin and Kristen Larson, Dramaturg Armando William Urdailes Jr., and Production Assistant Rachel Piero.

El Chuco Town Forever features Orlando Arriaga (Quixote Nuevo) as Miguel and Briana J. Resa (A Christmas Carol) as Janie.

On Friday, April 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. CT, the Alley's Education & Community Engagement department will host a Cuentos y Charlas event for the community to discuss themes from the play. The event will be a virtual event livestreamed on the Alley Theatre's Facebook page and will be moderated by Tony Diaz, host of Nuestra Palabra: Latino Writers Having Their Say. The panelists will be announced at a later date.

Short Play - Alley All New Alumni

MAN. KIND.

By Don X. Nguyen

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

April 9 - May 9, 2021

A caveman on a plateau. He invents fire. A cavewoman arrives. She invented fire yesterday. She wants his help. But he knows bad things happen when people start to band together. This short play reunites playwright Don X. Nguyen and director Brandon Weinbrenner following the reading of The Supreme Leader (Alley All New Festival 2019).

The creative team of Man. Kind. includes Director Brandon Weinbrenner, Scenic Design by Michael Locher, Costume Design by Erica Griese, Lighting Design by Kevin Rigdon, Music, Sound Design, and Sound Editing by Bradley Jay Gowers, Director of Photography and Editing by Victoria Beauray Sagady, Assistant Directors Emily Bohannan and Rebecca R. D. Hamlin, Dramaturg Armando William Urdiales Jr., Production Assistant Jordan Kruis, and Sound Assistant Fred Schoppe.

Man. Kind. Features Alley Resident Acting Company Members Shawn Hamilton as Credo and Melissa Pritchett as Dalfede.

Short Play - Alley All New Alumni

FOR STEVE WOZNIAK, ON HIS 67TH BIRTHDAY

By Jiehae Park

Directed by Mekeva McNeil

April 9 - May 9, 2021

Meet Steve. And Steve. And Steve. One turns 67 today. One is dead. Two are famous. A play for three women from the singular mind of Jiehae Park, author of The Aves (Alley All New Festival 2020).

The creative team of For Steve Wozniak, on His 67th Birthday includes Director Mekeva McNeil, Producer Brandon Weinbrenner, Scenic Design by Michael Locher, Costume Design by Kim Cook, Lighting Design by Kevin Rigdon, Sound Design and Sound Editing by Pierre Dupree, Director of Photography and Editing by Victoria Beauray Sagady, Assistant Directors Rebecca R. D. Hamlin and Emily Bohannan, Dramaturg Armando William Urdiales Jr., Production Assistant Jordan Kruis, and Sound Assistant Fred Schoppe.

For Steve Wozniak, on His 67th Birthday features Rani Jessica Jain (Universal Pictures' Pitch Perfect) as Narrator, Michelle Elaine (Quack) as Steve 1, Patricia Duran (Our Lady of 121st Street) as Steve 2, and Mai Le (Main Street Theater's The Hard Problem) as Steve 3.

Full Length Play - Alley All New Reading

OLD BLACK & WHITE HOLLYWOOD

By ShaWanna Renee Rivon

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene

April 16 - May 16, 2021

Hollywood, 1954. Black comedienne Doris Jean is performing at an after-hours club and catches the eye of producer Samuel Stahr. His T.V. show featuring a former radio star is floundering; Doris Jean may be just what The Eva Rose Show needs. Doris refuses to play a maid and is cast as one anyway. But the two women connect and make a delightful comedy duo. Still, how high can a talented Black woman rise in old black and white Hollywood? A new play by Houston author and former LA actor ShaWanna Renee Rivon.

The creative team for Old Black & White Hollywood includes Director Tiffany Nichole Greene, Sound Design and Sound Editing by Pierre Dupree, Lighting Consultant Dan Jones, Director of Photography and Editing by Victoria Beauray Sagady, Stage Manager Rachel Dooley-Harris, Assistant Stage Manager Emily Bohannan, Dramaturg Liz Frankel, Production Assistant Rachel Piero, and Sound Assistant Fred Schoppe.

Old Black & White Hollywood features Candice D'Meza (Skeleton Crew, The Cake) as Doris Jean and the Alley Theatre's Resident Acting Company Members Elizabeth Bunch as Eva Rose, Dylan Godwin as Samuel Stahr, Chris Hutchison as Louis Singer, Jay Sullivan as Ken Davis, and Shawn Hamilton as "Dynamite" Jackson.

On April 20, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT, the Alley will hold a live viewing party on Zoom followed by an Alley Chat with ShaWanna Renee Rivon and Director Tiffany Nichole Greene. The Alley Chat will be moderated by Director of New Work Liz Frankel. The event will be free, but advanced registration is required at alleytheatre.org.

Short Play - Alley All New Alumni

CHOOSING LOVE

By Chisa Hutchinson

Directed by Christopher Windom

April 23 - May 23, 2021

A man escapes the rain by walking into a psychic's shop. She has a towel waiting. He accepts a reading. It may, or may not, change his life. A short play by the author of Amerikin (Alley All New Festival 2019 and on track for production in a future season).

The creative team of Choosing Love includes Director Christopher Windom, Scenic Design by Michael Locher, Costume Design by Kim Cook, Lighting Design by Dan Jones, Sound Design and Sound Editing by Sean J. Ramos, Director of Photography and Editing by Victoria Beauray Sagady, Assistant Directors Emily Bohannan and Rachel Dooley-Harris, Dramaturg Laura Moreno, Production Assistant Rachel Piero, and Sound Assistant Fred Schoppe.

Choosing Love features Raven Justine Troup (Sophia, A Christmas Carol) as Kadian and Bernard C. Flynn (Twelfth Night) as Jason.