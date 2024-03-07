Alley Theatre's THE WORLD IS NOT SILENT Wins 2024 Laurents / Hatcher Foundation Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alley Theatre's The World is Not Silent by Don X. Nguyen is a recipient of The Laurents / Hatcher Foundation Award. Developed in the Alley All New Reading Series, this semi-autobiographical play explores how language divides and unites us.

Established in 2010, The Laurents / Hatcher Foundation Award is an annual prize given for an un-produced, full-length play by an early-career American playwright. In addition to being one of the country's largest grants for new work, Since the establishment of the Award more than $1 Million Dollars has supported individual world premiere productions and playwrights.

Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose shared, "When The World is Not Silent was part of our 2022 Alley All New Festival, the audience was dazzled by what a beautiful and funny play it was. I knew we had to do the world premiere. We are excited to share it with the city of Houston, both the audience who regularly comes to the Alley and many new audiences this play will reach through the generosity of this award."

Performances of The World is Not Silent begin Friday, March 22 to Sunday, April 14 in the Neuhaus Theatre.