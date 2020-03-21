Alley Theatre Cancels Remainder Of Its 2019-20 Season

Thea??Alley Theatre has made the decision to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 seasona??due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The effects of the virus on the Alley's financial stability has forced the Alley to temporarily layoff 75% of the staff to mitigate additional losses. The remaining staff paid over $50,000 will take pay cuts. All temporarily laid off staff members will be offered fully paid health benefits through June 30, 2020.

The cancellation includes Dead Man's Cell Phone (April 17 - May 10, 2020), the world premiere of Amerikin (May 8 - June 7, 2020), and Sense & Sensibility (June 5 - July 5, 2020).

In addition to the show cancellations, the Alley's Education & Community Engagement department is canceling the remainder of its 2019-20 season programs: Summer Conservatory Auditions (April 4, 2020), Alley Play Makers (June 8 - August 7, 2020), and The Alley Theatre Master Class Series.

The Alley is mounting a $6.5 million Emergency Campaign to address its lost revenue, sunk expenses, and on-going operations costs.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we are having to cancel all performances, events, and educational programs remaining in our current season. I'm undoubtedly more upset to have to temporarily layoff our exceptional Alley staff," said Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "We are hopeful we will welcome staff back this summer in preparation for the upcoming season."

"The best way for patrons and supporters to help us during this crisis is to consider donating to the Alley Emergency Campaign," said Managing Director Dean Gladden. "Canceling the remainder of our season is a huge financial burden. We need the support of Houston more than ever before to continue producing incredible shows while supporting our artists and staff."

"These are extremely trying times, but we will get through them with a focus on a brighter future," Melrose continued. "We look forward to the day when our staff is back with us and our lobbies full of bustling audiences beginning in September, then on to the spirit of togetherness during A Christmas Carol, the applause for productions featuring our Resident Acting Company, and all guest artists and designers, and-most importantly-having you back with us once again."

The Alley Theatre is committed to bringing the power and magic of theatre to its patrons and is exploring various platforms to do so. The theatre is also considering the idea of moving these canceled shows into upcoming seasons.





