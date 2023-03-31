Alley Theatre Cancels Performances of THE ODYSSEY

The Alley Theatre in Houston has cancelled all performances of THE ODYSSEY. The production was set to open this week and run through April 23.

"We knew going into this production the scope was difficult, and we thought it was appropriately resourced," said Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "Despite our best intentions and efforts, we are canceling 'The Odyssey' because it is impossible to bring this production to completion."

"We recognize this is inconvenient for our patrons and schools scheduled to attend this production, and we apologize for the inconvenience," said Managing Director Dean Gladden.

