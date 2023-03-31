Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alley Theatre Cancels Performances of THE ODYSSEY

The production was set to open this week and run through April 23.

Mar. 31, 2023  
The Alley Theatre in Houston has cancelled all performances of THE ODYSSEY. The production was set to open this week and run through April 23.

"We knew going into this production the scope was difficult, and we thought it was appropriately resourced," said Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "Despite our best intentions and efforts, we are canceling 'The Odyssey' because it is impossible to bring this production to completion."

"We recognize this is inconvenient for our patrons and schools scheduled to attend this production, and we apologize for the inconvenience," said Managing Director Dean Gladden.

The Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley produces up to 16 plays each year in its newly renovated Theatre, ranging from the best current work, to re-invigorated classic plays, to new plays by contemporary writers. The Alley is home to a resident company of actors. In addition, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline - actors, designers, composers, playwrights - who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

The recent renovation of the Alley's Hubbard Theatre created a new 774-seat state-of-the-art performance venue. Matched with the newly rebuilt 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre, the Alley offers nearly 500 performances each season. The Company reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance and education programs. Its audience enrichment programs include pre-show and post-performance talks, events, and workshops for audience members of all ages.



