Alley Theatre Associate Producer Brandon Weinbrenner Discusses His Love For the Arts in Houston, and What People Can Do to Help the Industry

Brandon Weinbrenner, associate producer and casting director with Alley Theatre, penned an essay for Click2Houston, as part of its Why I Love Living Here series.

In the essay he talks about what he loves about the arts scene in Houston, and what members of the community can do to support the industry.

"Houstonians have supported us in droves as we have navigated this new territory. We received a PPP loan, but that only carries us so far," he writes. "Our patrons understood that and really dug deep to offer us what financial assistance they could. The Alley Board lead the charge with record donation amounts and foundations were encouraged by our ingenuity to generously support us. However, Houston's performing arts sector, including the Alley, will be reeling from the pandemic for years to come."

Weinbrenner goes on to discuss the importance of the arts, and why he has faith that someday the industry will be able to recover from the damage is suffered due to the health crisis.

"There is nothing like a live performance. Community isn't born, it's created, and the community felt at a live event, a relationship between performers onstage and the audience is unlike any other," he writes. "We laugh together, cry together, learn together, and grow together. It's equal parts entertainment as it is education. It is a cultural necessity."

He is urging members of the Houston community to do their part to help the arts during this time.

"Be an #ArtsHero by contacting our senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz on their social media platform, urging them to supply government funding to the Arts. In Texas the arts support over 375,000 jobs and contribute over $46.5 billion dollars to the state. With help the performing arts will survive."

Read Weinbrenner's full essay on Click2Houston.

