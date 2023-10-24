Alan Cumming, Renée Elise Goldsberry & Patti LuPone to Kick Off BEYOND BROADWAY Series at the Hobby Center

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts expands programming with new Beyond Broadway series bringing top tier entertainment to Houstonians in a fresh new way with intimate and engaging performances from Broadway’s biggest names. Beginning January 2024, the inaugural season will include Houston native Renée Elise Goldsberry, Alan Cumming, and Patti LuPone. Tickets go on sale to the general public for all three limited engagement events Friday, October 27 at 10 am. Visit Click Here for more information.

“Earlier this year, the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts adopted a new strategic plan framework that endeavors to transform our impact in the performing arts ecosystem in Houston, ultimately curating a wide and diverse range of exceptional artistic and educational programming throughout our campus,” said Hobby Center CEO Mark Folkes. “Beyond Broadway extends the Hobby Center's commitment to presenting the very best of Broadway by showcasing dynamic musical theater artists in concerts in both Sarofim Hall and the more intimate Zilkha Hall. This is just the beginning of new programming initiatives that we will be unveiling for Houston audiences in the months and years ahead as we build programming presented by the Hobby Center.”

Kicking off the season is Houstonian and Hamilton alumni Renée Elise Goldsberry with Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert playing January 20 in Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center.

March brings two Broadway powerhouses with Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age with two nights, March 6-7 in Zilkha Hall and Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes with one night March 21 in Sarofim Hall.

“Beyond Broadway opens a window for audiences to experience beloved and celebrated Broadway artists in new and exciting ways,” said Deborah Lugo, Hobby Center Vice President of Programming and Education. “The series offers a unique opportunity for artists to closely connect with audiences, where they get to share their creativity, personality and artistic genius. This new program also brings these artists into educational settings, where they will work with students and inspire them with and through the performing arts.”

Additional Beyond Broadway events to be announced at a later date.

Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert | January 20, 2024 | Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center

Renée Elise Goldsberry is a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award winning performances both on Broadway and on the screen. She is perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon HAMILTON, which has become a cultural touchstone for the ages. Renée’s performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, and a Drama Desk Award. She was also nominated for an Emmy Award for best supporting actress in the Disney+ film adaptation and accepted the Emmy for Best Variety Special on behalf of her company in 2021. Renée currently stars in Marvel Studios newest television hit She Hulk, and in Tina Fey’s Emmy nominated series, GIRLS5EVA, which is moving to Netflix in 2023.

Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age | March 6-7, 2024 | Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center

In Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, he covers all the bases: sex, death and bacchanalia, with a set list as eclectic as the man himself. Songs fromCabaret authors Kander and Ebb blend with contemporary favourites and even a self-penned paean against plastic surgery. ‘I am literally the only person on American TV who has not had botox!’ he quips. He also discusses the effects of gravity, the time the mum from the Brady Bunch punched him, and what his dog taught him about the quality of life.

Patti LuPone : A Life in Notes | March 21, 2024 | Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center

A musical touchstone of a life

Conceived and directed by Scott Wittman. Musical director Joseph Thalken.

In Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, the legendary 3-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone (Company, Gypsy, Evita) performs a musical touchstone of her life, singing songs that affected her as a young girl growing up on Long Island, experiencing her first love, finding freedom in Manhattan, career, true love, and family.

Performance Sponsor: C.C. and Duke Ensell / Admiral Transfer and Rigging

TICKETING:

Tickets start at $44 for Renée Elise Goldsberry; at $54 for Alan Cumming; and at $44 for Patti LuPone, plus applicable fees. Beginning Friday, October 27 at 10 am, available online at Click Here and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more by calling 713-315-2525, option 4.

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at Click Here where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before public on sale. Beyond Broadway pre-sale access for “Hobby Center Insiders” begins Tuesday, October 24.

Photo credit: Franis Hills