ASIAFEST Postponed Due To Flood Risk; Rescheduled For June 29-30

Asia Society Texas Center (ASTC) announced this afternoon that it is postponing this Saturday's AsiaFest, due to the high likelihood of flooding in the Houston area this weekend.

ASTC's top priority is to ensure the safety of guests, performers, vendors, partners, volunteers, and staff.

This decision was made in consultation with local emergency management officials.

AsiaFest is being rescheduled for the weekend of June 29-30; more details are forthcoming.

AsiaFest is an all-day FREE festival with fun for the whole family, celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The annual festival combines culinary, cultural, craft, and performance elements to offer Houstonians an unforgettable day of fun, food, and shopping.

With 13 locations throughout the world, Asia Society is the leading educational organization promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among the peoples, leaders, and institutions of Asia and the West. Asia Society Texas Center executes the global mission with a local focus, enriching and engaging the vast diversity of Houston through innovative, relevant programs in arts and culture, business and policy, education, and community outreach.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You