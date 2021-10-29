A LITTLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS Announced At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater brings the warmth and joy of Laura Ingalls Wilder to the stage in A Little House Christmas. Performances will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002:

The beloved Ingalls family that has captured the hearts of children for generations share their struggles and joys of pioneer life. Join Mary and Laura in this holiday classic about family, friendship and the Christmas spirit.

Recommended for Kindergarten and up.

MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director Vivienne M. St. John directs. The cast includes Brian Chambers, Josh Mendiola-Garcia, Kaitlin Kennedy, Shane Manning, Kierra McKay, Sam Menke, Will Ritchie, Christian Simon, Krystal Uchem, and Cindy Wang. The design team is Torsten Louis (set design), Taylor Alexandria Alfred (lighting design), Donna Southern Schmidt (costume design), Yezminne Zepeda (sound design), Cortney Rogers (properties design), and Sarah Sneesby (choreography). Curmira Bill is the stage manager.

Recommended for Kindergarten and older. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $18 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). Please visit www.MainStreetTheater.com for Main Street's COVID-19 safety protocols. (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)