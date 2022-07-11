4th Wall Theatre Company Announces SUMMER SHAKES With a Performance of TWELFTH NIGHT

4th Wall Theatre Company will present the Summer Shakes Showcase production of Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT featuring students from the Juilliard Drama School and Houston-area high schools. Summer Shakes is a rigorous Shakespearean actor training program hosted by 4th Wall Theatre. Philip Lehl, Co-Artistic Director of 4th Wall and alumnus of Juilliard, serves as the program director.

Summer Shakes is an exciting learning and mentorship opportunity for Houston high school students. No other theatre education program in the city integrates the core participants of this program: local high school students, advanced conservatory students, a master teacher, and professional designers. 13 high school participants were selected from an intense, city-wide audition call and represent seven schools across the greater Houston area.

Summer Shakes will culminate in four public showcase performances of TWELFTH NIGHT from July 21 to July 24. Philip Lehl co-directs with Alric Davis and designers Ty Frazier and Paige Willson will provide lighting and costumes respectively for this student-acted piece. Director Philip Lehl remarked about the production: "Now that we are deep into our second year of Summer Shakes, I am delighted to say that this model is working as well this year as it did last. I am not only amazed at the work ethic and talent of our guests from Juilliard, but also at the willingness of these high school students to learn from both the co-directors and the Juilliard students."

Summer Shakes is a free program to all who audition and are accepted. The program is committed to ensure any high school student can participate regardless of financial need.

For more information about 4th Wall's Summer Shakes program, please visit 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. If you are interested in sponsoring a student, contact 4th Wall at info@4thwalltheatreco.com.