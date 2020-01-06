4th Wall Theatre Announces Summer Shakespeare Intensive

4th Wall Theatre Company, Houston's home for extraordinary performances up close, is proud to announce its inaugural offering of the Summer Shakespeare Intensive for high school actors. The training program will connect 16 to 20 high school age Houston actors with acting students from the Juilliard Drama School in five weeks of rigorous Shakespearean study, training, and ultimately, performance. Philip Lehl, Co-Artistic Director of 4th Wall and alumnus of Juilliard, will serve as the program director and teacher and will share his "Verse Technique" of Shakespearean performance with program participants. Auditions for this program will be held in February of 2020, and casting for the production will be color- and gender-blind in keeping with modern practices.

During the first week of the program, Lehl and the Juilliard students will introduce the Shakespearean Verse Technique to the high school students and cast them in Shakespeare's "As You Like It." Weeks two and three will be used to rehearse the play, and over the course of weeks four and five, both the high school and Juilliard students will put on eight public performances of "As You Like It" in 4th Wall Theatre's professional studio space.

This program is an exciting learning and mentorship opportunity for Houston high school students. No other theatre education program in the city integrates the three core participants in 4th Wall's Summer Program: local high school students, advanced conservatory students, and a master teacher.

The program will take place from June 21-July 25, 2020. The tuition cost for the program is $1,750. At this time, 4th Wall is able to offer four full scholarships to the program from the generous support of the Cullen Trust for the Performing Arts and the John D. and Allie Lea Orton Foundation. The scholarships will be awarded to students with demonstrated financial need.

For more information about 4th Wall's Summer Shakespeare Intensive, please visit 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. If you are interested in sponsoring a student with a donation, contact 4th Wall at info@4thwalltheatreco.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You