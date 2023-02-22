Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC's Authors in Conversation Program Returns Next Month

Susan Weidman Schneider, author of Frankly Feminist: Short Stories by Jewish Women from Lilith Magazine will speak on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC's Authors in Conversation Program Returns Next Month

The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC (the J) Authors in Conversation Program returns to the Kaplan Theatre and Our New J in March to celebrate International Women's Day. Susan Weidman Schneider, author of Frankly Feminist: Short Stories by Jewish Women from Lilith Magazine will speak on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. preceded by dinner for groups to attend together at 6:30 p.m.

Compiled by editor-in-chief of Lilith Magazine, these short stories represent the widest range of Jewish feminist fiction. Sharing numerous points of view, these stories will resonate with your own experience or share a perspective that expands your world view.

After spending some time in Israel with her family, Susan and a small group of women founded an "independent Jewish women's magazine." They named the quarterly magazine after the bible figure Lilith, Eve's predecessor in the Garden of Eden, who was expelled for wanting equality. The goal of the magazine was to show how the sexism of Jewish religion, history and contemporary life posed a challenge to Jewish women, and at the same time, explore ways in which the religion could change on behalf of Jewish women.

Guests of all ages will connect and relate to the short stories, as this collection showcases a wide range of stories offering variegated cultures and contexts and points of view: Persian Jews; a Biblical matriarch; an Ethiopian mother in modern Israel; suburban American teens; Eastern European academics; a sexual questioner; a Jew by choice; a new immigrant escaping her Lower East Side sweatshop; a Black Jewish marcher for justice; in Vichy France, a toddler's mother hiding out; and more. We hope you can join us for this special opportunity.

Purchase tickets to hear Schneider speak at erjcchouston.org/tickets. Reserve a table for your group by March 6 by emailing ggoodweather@erjcchouston.org. Participants can bring their own dinner or pre-order food through Laykie's Gourmet Café at the J by March 3 when you purchase event tickets.




Vincent Victoria Presents FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE Photo
Vincent Victoria Presents FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE
February is always a time for celebrating African American icons past and present.  In the play 'From Africa to the White House', award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will highlight 47 Black heroes.
Photos: First Look At MISS NELSON IS MISSING! At Main Street Theater Photo
Photos: First Look At MISS NELSON IS MISSING! At Main Street Theater
Main Street Theater (MST) continues its Theater for Youth season with the much-loved, hilarious modern classic Miss Nelson Is Missing! See photos from the production.
Review: CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC DAZZLES AUDIENCES WITH A SHOW LIKE NO OTHER at The Hobby Center Photo
Review: CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC DAZZLES AUDIENCES WITH A SHOW LIKE NO OTHER at The Hobby Center
I could only imagine what a magic show would consist of…perhaps a few white rabbits, a deck of cards, and a fabulous dancer that gets cut in half. I went to the show with all these images in my mind, but due to a lack of experience, I ultimately had no expectations. To say that CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC exceeded what I was imagining is an understatement.
MJ, BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL And More Announced For Broadway At The Hobby Center 2023-2024 Photo
MJ, BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL And More Announced For Broadway At The Hobby Center 2023-2024 Season
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center announced the full 2023-2024 Season lineup featuring four Houston premieres and the return of audience favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Vincent Victoria Presents FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSEVincent Victoria Presents FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE
February 21, 2023

February is always a time for celebrating African American icons past and present.  In the play 'From Africa to the White House', award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will highlight 47 Black heroes.
Photos: First Look At MISS NELSON IS MISSING! At Main Street TheaterPhotos: First Look At MISS NELSON IS MISSING! At Main Street Theater
February 20, 2023

Main Street Theater (MST) continues its Theater for Youth season with the much-loved, hilarious modern classic Miss Nelson Is Missing! See photos from the production.
Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company Presents TOOTH AND TAIL By Elizabeth A.M. KeelMildred's Umbrella Theatre Company Presents TOOTH AND TAIL By Elizabeth A.M. Keel
February 20, 2023

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company wraps up their 2022-2023 season with the world premiere of our first “all-ages” show, TOOTH & TAIL, by Houston playwright, Elizabeth A.M. Keel.
MJ, BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL And More Announced For Broadway At The Hobby Center 2023-2024 SeasonMJ, BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL And More Announced For Broadway At The Hobby Center 2023-2024 Season
February 17, 2023

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center announced the full 2023-2024 Season lineup featuring four Houston premieres and the return of audience favorites.
Theatre Southwest Presents SILENT SKY Ahead Of Women's History MonthTheatre Southwest Presents SILENT SKY Ahead Of Women's History Month
February 16, 2023

Theatre Southwest will present Lauren Gunderson's Silent Sky, a story based on the real life of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt.
share