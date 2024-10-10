The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform SWIRE SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the return of its beloved free annual outdoor mega-concert, Swire Symphony Under The Stars on 16 and 17 November 2024 (Sat & Sun) at Central Harbourfront. In view of the overwhelming enthusiasm from music fans, a second performance has been added this year to share the magic of music with an even larger audience. Tickets will be available to the public for free through an online ballot system from 24 October 2024 (Thu).

Join the HK Phil for an enchanting evening under the stars set against the stunning skyline of Central Harbourfront. Under the baton of internationally renowned conductor Elim Chan, who recently delighted audiences at the BBC Proms 2024, the orchestra will take audiences to a world of fairytales and classical masterpieces. Highlights include virtuoso pianist Chiyan Wong performing Tsfasman’s Jazz Suite, and HK Phil Principal Horn Lin Jiang in Glière’s Horn Concerto. They will be joined by presenter Vincent Tang. Music fans can also enjoy the Hong Kong Female Pop Singers Medley, specially arranged by Harris Ho and Pong Law, the magic of Beauty and the Beast, be swept away by Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, and cap off the night with spectacular fireworks set to the exhilarating 1812 Overture.

Online registration for the ticket ballot will be available at suts.hkphil.org/reg from 24 October (Thu) at 12NN to 28 October 2024 (Mon) at 7PM. All registrants have an equal chance to win tickets. The ballot result will be published on the same website on 31 October (Thu). Each ballot winner will receive an email notification.

To share the joy of this wonderful extravaganza with inbound travellers, the HK Phil is pleased to collaborate with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to offer a portion of tickets to the visitors from the Mainland and overseas. Interested visitors can visit the HKTB visitor centres starting from 15 November at Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, or Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Concourse, or access the online platform designated by HK Phil starting from 24 October to reserve free tickets. Tickets for visitors are available on a first-come, first-served basis. More details will be available later.

The first performance on 16 November 2024 (Sat) will be hybrid, with the live concert simultaneously streamed on the HK Phil website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the SwireThrive Facebook page. It will also be broadcast live on RTHK TV 32 and RTHK website.

This free outdoor extravaganza is made possible through the generous support of the Swire Group. As the principal patron of the HK Phil since 2006, Swire is deeply committed to its long-term vision of promoting artistic excellence and fostering cultural appreciation. Together with the HK Phil, Swire aims to bring the world of classical music to the widest possible audience.

Comments