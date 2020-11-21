Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Symphony Release POR UNA CABEZA
The piece means “by the head,” and refers to a horse that narrowly wins a race by just the length of its head. T
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Symphony Orchestra recently released its fall 2020 virtual performance of Por Una Cabeza.
The piece means "by the head," and refers to a horse that narrowly wins a race by just the length of its head. The piece was written by Carlos Gardel, a prominent singer-songwriter in the world of tango.
The performers worked with Lance Sabado, a UH dance lecturer, who taught them about the style of the tango and how to dance the tango through Zoom.
The video was produced by Duane Padilla, a professional violinist and educator from Hawaiʻi.
Check it out below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden Perform 'The Heather on the Hill' From BRIGADOON
- VIDEO: Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana Perform a Mashup of 'Ten Minutes Ago' and 'You Are Never Away'
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for CHAOS WALKING, Starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, & Cynthia Erivo
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Film Adaptation of ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson & More
- VIDEO: Watch Laura Benanti's New Music Video for 'Go Slow'
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 20- Happy Birthday, Jeremy Jordan!