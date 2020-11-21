Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Symphony Release POR UNA CABEZA

The piece means “by the head,” and refers to a horse that narrowly wins a race by just the length of its head. T

Nov. 21, 2020  

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Symphony Orchestra recently released its fall 2020 virtual performance of Por Una Cabeza.

The piece means "by the head," and refers to a horse that narrowly wins a race by just the length of its head. The piece was written by Carlos Gardel, a prominent singer-songwriter in the world of tango.

The performers worked with Lance Sabado, a UH dance lecturer, who taught them about the style of the tango and how to dance the tango through Zoom.

The video was produced by Duane Padilla, a professional violinist and educator from Hawaiʻi.

Check it out below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


