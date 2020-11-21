VIDEO: The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Symphony Release POR UNA CABEZA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Symphony Orchestra recently released its fall 2020 virtual performance of Por Una Cabeza.

The piece means "by the head," and refers to a horse that narrowly wins a race by just the length of its head. The piece was written by Carlos Gardel, a prominent singer-songwriter in the world of tango.

The performers worked with Lance Sabado, a UH dance lecturer, who taught them about the style of the tango and how to dance the tango through Zoom.

The video was produced by Duane Padilla, a professional violinist and educator from Hawaiʻi.

Check it out below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You