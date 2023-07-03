The Aloha Ha Comedy Club Of Hawaii Presents Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA AT DA PLAYGROUND In Maui

From entertaining the troops around the world to starring in his own Las Vegas residency, comedy hypnotist Don Barnhart turns audience volunteers into the star of the show at Hypnomania August 13th at Da Playground in Maui, HI.

Direct from his own residency in Las Vegas, The Don Barnhart Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show delivers interactive, improvisational and sidesplitting comedy while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind. It's a musical, fast-paced romp through volunteers' subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edges of their seats. Akin to releasing the hidden talents of a dozen comedians onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader, each performance is kept clean and wholly unique.

Hypnomania is part standup comedy, part improvisation, part hypnosis and a little bit of America's Got Talent mixed together bringing great entertainment to Maui. Audience members have the option to volunteer or sit back and watch. Barnhart opens the show with his award-winning standup comedy before inviting volunteers to join him onstage and experience the power of hypnosis, tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents and skills.

Don's twenty years of comedy club experience are evident, as well as his Second City improv skills and his self-improvement hypnotic abilities. Everything comes together in a show that puts the audience on center stage, inhibitions gone, ready to perform like they never have before. Skeptics are encouraged to attend.

Hypnomania Show has been featured on The Best of The Bob & Tom Show, performed overseas for the troops as well as Fortune 500 Companies including Aflac and performing in Jarkarta for 1000 dignitaries and VIPs for MD Entertainment. Barnhart's show is becoming one of the most requested acts at comedy clubs, cruise ships, colleges, high schools, corporate events, and fairs.

Barnhart's new book, "Creating The Life Your Desire" is now available on Amazon and Borders along with a series of motivational and self-improvement CDs and in his spare time teaches comedy, improv, hypnosis, and success seminars.

"Hypnosis changed my life and helped me to achieve my goals", said Barnhart. In fact, Don is so committed to helping others he has a FREE download of his Personal Power Hypnosis CD for people wanting to improve their life, deal with stress, trauma, or PTSD at his website:

www.DonBarnhart.com www.HypnomaniaShow.com

Check out this video to see samples of the crazy, uninhibited fun at Don Barnhart's Hypnomania. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3gwJtbzrXw

Opening the show is Maui's own Chino LaForge. Chino's a chameleon in comedic disposition and adapts to an array of audiences. His versatility and keen wit allow him to skate through a bouquet of subjects, and his natural charisma and knack for storytelling will claim your full attention. His animal-style comedy comes from a place of organic honesty.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania will run August 13th at 8pm at Da Playground.

Da Playgournd is located at the Ma'alaea Harbor in the Maui Harbor Shops.

300 Ma'alaea Rd Suite IC in Wailuku.

Doors open at 7pm. GA Tickets $25, VIP $30.

Presale & advanced tickets are $20 & $25.

Seating is limited so advanced tickets are highly encouraged and can be purchased online at https://www.tixr.com/groups/daplayground or visiting the club's website at Click Here or calling (808) 727-2571

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.