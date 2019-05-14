RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES To Play at Hawaii Theatre Center

Audiences will "twist and shout" as "RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles" hits the Hawaii Theatre Center May 31 to June 2, 2019.

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, "RAIN" will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing the Beatles" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with "RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles."

The current touring cast features Steve Landes (Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Piano, Harmonica), Paul Curatolo (Vocals, Bass, Piano, Guitar), Alastar McNeil (Vocals, Lead Guitar) and Aaron Chiazza (Drums, Percussion, Vocals).

"RAIN" is perfect for all ages, and is approximately two hours with one intermission.

For tickets and more information, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You