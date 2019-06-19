MVT Kicks off 51st Season This September

Manoa Valley Theatre kicks off its 51st season Anniversary with a play season that blends exciting Hawaii premieres with Hawaii favorites. The lineup features comedy, musical comedy, drama, mystery and a local-kine Hawaii favorite. It will be an innovative season that promises some of Hawaii's most exciting productions for 2019-20.

For over fifty years, MVT has served Hawaii's public and artistic communities by leveraging the convergence of art, audience and commerce to develop and strengthen our local community. Originally conceived by a group of UH Manoa graduate theatre students as a community workplace for local performing artists, MVT has evolved to become a leading member of Hawaii's cultural community and one of its oldest avocational theaters by producing intimate, high-quality, and innovative theatre for the benefit of Hawaii audiences.

"We've got a stellar lineup of critically acclaimed shows selected to launch MVT's second half-century. Four contemporary Hawaii premieres are among the selections," MVT Producing Director Dwight Martin enthusiastically stated. MVT's 51st season will open on September 19 under the leadership of newly appointed Producing Director Kip Wilborn, who succeeds Martin upon his retirement July 31st.

The 2019-20 Season will run from August 2019 to August 2020. Tickets are on sale now at www.manoavalleytheatre.com and by calling (808) 988-6131. MVT's six-play lineup is:

Sylvia

a clever romantic comedy by A.R. Gurney

September 19-October 6

A middle-aged man, his wife, and a street-smart stray dog he brings into their lives become a clever and challenged romantic triangle which is both hilarious and touching.

Nominee: Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play



Once

a musical love story

by Enda Walsh, Glen Hansard and Marke ta Irglova

A Hawaii Premiere

November 14-December 1

The tender story of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant drawn together by their shared love of music is the core of this vital and surprising contemporary musical.

Winner: 2012 Tony Award for Best Musical, and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel

A Hawaii Premiere

January 23-February 9

The mystery surrounding the death of a neighbor's dog is investigated by young Christopher Boone, who has an autism spectrum condition, as he launches a thrilling detective journey that is a heartwarming and uplifting adventure for every one of us.

Winner: 2015 Tony Award for Best Play

Desperate Measures

a Wild West musical comedy

by David Friedman and Peter Kellogg

A Hawaii Premiere

March 19-April 5

Dangerously handsome Johnny Blood must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of Old West characters in this witty and wild musical comedy shakeup of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure! Winner: 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Off-Broadway Musical, and the Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical

Flat-out musical comedy fun. A frisky night of sex, schtick and showtunes. BroadwayWorld

Bodacious and bawdy. Theatre Reviews Limited

The Game's Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays

a whodunit mystery comedy by Ken Ludwig

A Hawaii Premiere

May 14-31

It is December 1936 and mystery abounds when one of the weekend guests of a Broadway star known for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes turns up stabbed to death, necessitating the actor to assume the Holmes persona to solve the crime before the next victim appears. Winner: 2012 Mystery Writers of America Edgar Award for Best Play

Once Upon One Time

a Hawaiian pidgin musical comedy

by Lisa Matsumoto, Roslyn Catracchia and Paul Palmore produced in partnership with

Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center

July 2-19

A Hawaii favorite from the wonderous library of Lisa Matsumoto, this clever adaptation intertwines familiar tales to create a musical fairy tale fantasy for the whole family!

Plays and dates are subject to change under special circumstances.





