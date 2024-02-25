Late Night Theatre Company to Present CHERRY BLOSSOM ESKAPO & EVA HAMOK

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present Late Night Theatre Company's production of Cherry Blossom Eskapo (Cherry Blossom Escape) & Eva Hamok (Haunting Eva) written and directed by MFA Directing student, Emmanuel Mante. This production is a part of Kennedy Theatre's 60th season, which celebrates the past, present, and future of Theatre and Dance at UHM Kennedy Theatre. The two short plays in this double feature are from Trapik, Mante's play trilogy. The plays are based on true stories and aim to bring awareness to the dangers of human trafficking and cybersex in the Philippines. Cherry Blossom Eskapo & Eva Hamok runs April 20-21, & 26-27, 2024, Friday/Saturday at 11:00 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., and will be performed in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at UHM's Kennedy Theatre. Tickets range from $5-$10 and will only be sold in-person at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office starting one hour before each show.

Cherry Blossom Eskapo follows Sarah, a young performer from the Philippines who is tricked into being trafficked with false promises by her band manager. In Tokyo, she and other women are forced to perform at a club, while enduring abuse from the club owner. She turns to Andrew, another young musician working at the club, who is her last chance at escaping. But things may not be fully what they seem. Can Sarah escape this nightmare and return home?

Eva Hamok follows Eva, a woman in her thirties who dreams of finding true love. Excitedly anticipating her upcoming marriage to an American man whom she's only connected with through Skype, Eva envisions a fresh start. Yet amidst her hopeful anticipation lies a haunting shadow of past trauma— she has endured familial abuse, the ordeal of being a mail-order bride, and being trapped as a babymaker. As she navigates towards her wedding day, Eva must decide whether this marriage is really the true love she dreams of or if the voice echoing her troubled past is right in cautioning her against idealizing this relationship.

Playwright and director Mante recognizes that human trafficking and cybersex are prevalent issues in our society. It's important to him to share the stories and experiences of victims to help raise awareness of these issues. Mante says, “It helps show audiences what it's like for people who go through these traumatic experiences and how we can help prevent and help people escape these kinds of situations.” He continues, “This production is inspired by real stories of women struggling to escape the horrors and abuse of cybersex and human trafficking in the Philippines. But these plays also tell stories of hope, caution, and breaking free.”

For more information please visit the button below. This performance contains mature themes and language.

About Late Night Theatre Company

Late Night Theatre Company strives to create relevant and innovative performance art-making by, for, and about UHM students that dismantles oppression, fosters skills in a pre-professional environment, and empowers our local, national, and global communities.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.