Late Night Company Presents ALMOST THEATRE Next Month

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present Late Night Theatre Company's "disguised improv" production of Almost Theatre directed by UHM MFA students Arlo Chiaki Rowe and Robert Morris, III. This evening of improvisational theatre starts with fun and games but devolves into a "dress rehearsal" that goes horribly - or wonderfully wrong. Almost Theatre runs February 25, 26, and March 4, 5, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. and will be performed in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at UHM Kennedy Theatre. Tickets are $5-$10 and are on sale at the Kennedy
Theatre Box Office starting one hour before the show.
With co-directors Rowe and Morris as emcees, Almost Theatre begins with short improvisational theatre games that solicit ideas and input from the audience. While each performance of Almost Theatre will be different, Late Night Theatre Company hopes that "raucous humor, inventive storytelling, and surprise twists and turns will be abundant" at each show.
Almost Theatre is also disguised as a high school theatre's dress rehearsal. However, the real-life performers in this play-within-a-play have only been given a synopsis from which they must perform
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, completely unscripted and unrehearsed. Each evening, only those in the audience will know if the unprepared actors are able to pull off a miracle or if the ill-fated "dress rehearsal" will dissolve into chaos.
**Please note that this performance may contain mature themes and language**
