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Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal August 2026 Prompt

Winners of the free Hawaii-based writing contest receive a cash prize and a Bamboo Ridge Press subscription.

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Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal August 2026 Prompt

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press, has announced the August prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite. Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

August 2026 Prompt

An aftermath prompt. Write a ten-page maximum scene about neighbours coming together after a hurricane. Its hurricane season here in Hawai'i. They could be long-time friends. They could be estranged. They could have been fighting before the hurricane. And when I say “coming together” I don't necessary mean cooperating. How do people interact after a catastrophe?

Deadline to Enter: August 31st, 2026

Kumu Kahua Theatre was founded in 1971 by a group of graduate students at the University of Hawaiʻi, with the original goal of producing locally-written experimental
works. The theater educates and trains new generations of aspiring theater professionals through its living laboratory of productions and public play readings, and by holding classes and workshops in acting, improvisation and playwriting.

Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal August 2026 Prompt Image


Photo Credit: the Dramatists Guild.
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