MAUI CALLS Gala to Return at Maui Arts & Cultural Center

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The annual Maui Calls, Maui Arts & Cultural Center's signature benefit gala and Maui's beloved food and wine tasting event, will return on Saturday, August 22, 6-10 pm. This year's 'Celebrating Vintage Aloha Wear' theme promises to provide a special and uniquely 'Island' experience to the evening, a Maui Calls tradition. It will be an evening celebrating vintage aloha fashions, music, hula, and concluding the evening with dance music under the glowing roof of the Yokouchi Pavilion. More than a setting, Maui Calls symbolizes a place of gathering and connection—where community comes together in celebration and goodwill, culture, and creativity.

Maui Calls, the annual fundraiser for the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (familiarly known as 'the MACC'), provides support for the MACC's nationally recognized arts & education programs, cultural and community events, as well as performances by artist from around the globe for all of Maui Nei from kupuna to keiki, including students from Hana, Lāhainā, and the islands of Moloka'i and Lana'i.

Now in its 28th year as Maui's first and original food & wine celebration, the evening features gourmet pūpū created by Maui's award-winning chefs, fine wines from around the world, live entertainment, and a wide and diverse selection of items in the event's signature silent and live auctions. The event will be emceed by community icons and friends of the MACC, Deidre Tegarden and Tony Takitani.

Maui Calls is a much-anticipated annual event for residents as well as visitors, as the savvy event-goer knows they will find the best selection of silent and live auction items on the island: exciting Hawaiʻi staycations, restaurant fine dining experiences, original works of art, music instruments autographed by celebrities who have performed on MACC stages, and unique items that are only available only on Maui, only at the MACC, and only at Maui Calls.

One of Maui Calls signature features is the amazing array of music scattered throughout the MACC's meticulously themed event spaces. The evening starts with a fresh flower lei greeting at the entrance with music by local favorite Benny Uyetake. The Yokouchi Courtyard reception will feature renowned Hawaiian lap steel guitar master Joel Katz. The Hula Honeys follow on the pavilion stage with their nostalgic, vintage sound that captures the spirit of Hawaiʻi's territorial 'Boat Days'. The evening continues with the falsetto vocals of the award-winning trio Nā Hoa, accompanied by the stunning hula by the dancers of Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka under the direction of kumu hula Nāpua Greig. Capping off the evening with dancing music will be the JD 'On the Rocks' Band. Of course, no Maui Calls would be complete without special guest appearances.

The 2026 Maui Calls features an array of wines that are sure to impress. One of the world's leading wine companies, Treasury Wine Estates, crafts premium wines from globally renowned brands, featuring Daou Pessimist Red Blend, Daou Paso Robles Rosé, Daou Sauvignon Blanc, Frank Family Chardonnay, and Frank Family Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. O'Neill Vintners & Distillers is a leading California producer known for crafting premium wines with a focus on sustainability and innovation, pouring Robert Hall Merlot, Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon, Robert Hall Sparkling Grenache Blanc, Rams Gate Chardonnay, and Substance Riesling, with MANY MORE TO COME!

Maui Calls guests will enjoy a culinary adventure. Participating restaurants and caterers so far include:

Wailea Beach Resort

Four Seasons Resort Maui

Kō

Humble Market Kitchin

Cafe O'Lei Oceanside Kitchen

Tommy Bahama Restaurant

Star Noodle

Aloha Mixed Plate

SixtyTwo MarcKet

Leilani's on the Beach

Nicole Scharer

Spoon & Key Market

Haleakala Farm

Malia Coffee Co.

AND MANY MORE!

(Lists subject to change)

Reserving a table is a desirable option for those who would like to be seated with their family, friends, or business associates. There are numerous premium benefits for table attendees, depending on table tier: reserved seating, preferred parking, table-side service for dinner and beverages, special thank-you gifts, pre-event private reception, and an opportunity to preview and bid on auction items.

All attendees at Maui Calls must be age 21 and over with a valid photo ID.

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