AIR SUPPLY, ROY WOOD JR. to Headline August at Blue Note Hawaii

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Blue Note Hawaii has set an August lineup that brings together pop veterans AIR SUPPLY, comedians Roy Wood JR. and KAT TIMPF, and ʻukulele player Jake Shimabukuro for a run of shows at the Waikīkī venue. AIR SUPPLY will mark its 50th anniversary with the A Matter of Time Tour, while Shimabukuro is set to return for his first solo performance at the venue since 2020. The month's schedule also includes jazz vocalist LINDSEY WEBSTER, singer-songwriter ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO, indie act SUMMER SALT, and the touring group HINDLEY STREET COUNTRY CLUB.

Blue Note Hawaii's August lineup features legendary performers, rising stars, and live entertainment across the month. Pop icons Air Supply celebrate their 50th anniversary with their A Matter of Time Tour, while ʻukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro returns for his first solo Blue Note Hawaii performance since 2020. Fans can also see chart-topping jazz vocalist Lindsey Webster, acclaimed singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo, indie favorites Summer Salt, and Hindley Street Country Club.

Comedy is featured throughout the month with the Blue Note Comedy Series, featuring headliners Roy Wood Jr., Kat Timpf, Dave Landau, René Vaca, Keith Pedro, and Melissa Mae, along with the Local Comedy Showcase. Additional highlights include the Fleetwood Mac tribute act Fleetwood Mask, described in the release as the only Fleetwood Mac tribute endorsed by Mick Fleetwood, the Bayou Brothers Revival celebrating the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and country-Americana artist Elijah Scott.

August also includes local programming, with Moses Goods presenting Duke, an evening of storytelling inspired by Duke Kahanamoku, while Mike Lewis Big Band continues its residency.

Blue Note Comedy Series Presents

René Vaca

Tickets: VIP (Premium Seating + M&G) $85, Premium Seating $55, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Saturday, August 1

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 2

Showtimes: 3:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 1:30 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

René Vaca is a 28-year-old stand-up comedian, writer, and actor from the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. His comedic talent and hard work earned him a spot as one of Netflix's Introducing Comedians for the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival. He is currently on tour, performing to sold-out audiences in clubs and theatres across North America and hosts his own monthly show LEG DAY at The Hollywood Laugh Factory.

Blue Note Comedy Series Presents

Melissa Mae

Monday, August 3

Tickets: Premium Seating $25, Loge Seating & Bar Area $20

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Melissa Mae is a comedian known for her sharp, unapologetic humor on topics like womanhood, queerness, dating, politics, and everyday life, returning to Blue Note Hawaii for a special one-night-only show celebrating her 40th birthday.

Hindley Street Country Club

Friday, August 7

Tickets: Premium Seating $75, Loge Seating & Bar Area $55

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Founded in 2017 by arranger and producer Constantine Delo, The Hindley Street Country Club (HSCC) is an Adelaide-based music collective known for its popular reimagined covers of classic songs and international touring success.

92.3 KSSK Presents

Fleetwood Mask

Saturday, August 8

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Fleetwood Mask is the only tribute in the Americas endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood. At many Fleetwood Mask shows, the band uses original touring equipment and original instruments owned and used by Fleetwood Mac in concert.

Blue Note Comedy Series & KHVH NewsRadio 830 Present

Kat Timpf

Sunday, August 9

Tickets: Premium Seating $65, Loge Seating & Bar Area $55

Showtimes: 2:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 1:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

Kat Timpf is a comedian, writer, and television personality best known as a co-host of the late-night show Gutfeld. Best known for her fearless humor, sharp insights, and ability to joke about anything — especially herself.

Blue Note Comedy Series & Comedy U Presents

Local Comedy Showcase

Monday, August 10

Tickets: Premium Seating $25, Loge Seating & Bar Area $20 +$5 Day of Show

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Comedy U returns to the Blue Note featuring some of Hawaiʻi's best comedians. Hosted by Jhonny Rox-Hollywood and featuring Lanai, Nalo, Ian Shippen, Jose Dynamite.

Additional August programming at Blue Note Hawaii includes the Blue Note Comedy Series with DAVE LANDAU, RENE VACA, KEITH PEDRO, and MELISSA MAE, plus a Local Comedy Showcase. The bill also features Fleetwood Mac tribute act FLEETWOOD MASK, Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute BAYOU BROTHERS REVIVAL, and country-Americana artist ELIJAH SCOTT. MOSES GOODS is set to present the storytelling show Duke, inspired by Duke Kahanamoku, and the Mike Lewis BIG BAND is to continue its residency at the venue.

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