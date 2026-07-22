Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal Winner Of May Prompt

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The June Go Try PlayWrite winner is Joshua Scott Gould for his piece Status Update. Joshua Scott Gould Gould is a graduate of U.C. Berkeley with a B.A. in Theater and Performance Studies. He is a proud Associate Member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and the Dramatists Guild of America. Recent accomplishments include winning the Goor Prize for his essay on Alexander Hamilton, creating a television pilot pitch with T.V. producer Sanjay Shah, winning a national acting award at the KCACTF festival, and being selected to direct a project with the Eco-Performance Lab at Shotgun Players in the fall of 2026. He is committed to bringing creativity, leadership, and innovation to his work, driven by a passion for storytelling, collaboration, and the cultivation of inclusive, imaginative spaces where connection and community can thrive.

The June 2026 prompt was: A Rip Van Winkle prompt. Write a ten-page maximum scene about a person who wakes up in the future to find that something we know is bad for you at present is found to be good for you in the future. Smoking, hydrogenated fats, micro-plastics, climate change, Donald Trump, whatever is currently detrimental to us. Have fun.

The company is now accepting entries for the July contest HERE.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.



Photo Credit: the Dramatists Guild.

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