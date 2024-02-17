Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner of the January 2024 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The January Go Try PlayWrite winner is CharlesCurtisSanders for his piece The Power and Discomfort of Being Six and Aware.

CharlesCurtisSanders is an immensely talented and versatile artist hailing from Kalamazoo, Michigan. For most of his professional career he's focused on performance art (Dance, Theatre, TV/Film), but this year, he boldly stepped into the world of playwriting. He is driven by a deep commitment to authenticity and a passion for accurately portraying the rich and complex BIPOC experience both on-screen and off. “Writing is my extra extension in helping people get a little bit closer to understanding the complicated phenomenon of being human.” He is ready to make his mark in playwriting and leave a lasting impression in this medium of storytelling.

January 2024 prompt: A New Year's resolution prompt. Write a ten (10) page maximum scene or an six (6) page maximum monologue of the first challenge to a person's New Year's resolution. It's a resolution that the character has made, and you should choose whether they succeed or fail when confronted.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.



Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the February 2024 Go Try PlayWrite Contest.

February Prompt: A romantic interloper prompt. Write a ten (10) page maximum scene or a six (6) page maximum monologue of a bouquet of flowers sabotaging an otherwise romantic date. The bouquet may act out of malice, or unintentionally, but the bouquet ruins a romantic situation.



CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT



Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

