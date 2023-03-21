Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces WILD MEAT AND THE BULLY BURGERS

Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers written by Lois-Ann Yamanaka. Adapted for the stage by Keith K. Kashiwada and John H.Y. Wat.

Cast

Elexis Draine.........................................L

Ron Encarnacion.................................Mr. Otake, Uncle Steve, Carnival Worker, Paniolo

Kaliko Fase...........................................Cousin, Dwayne, Mr. Lorenzo, Carnival Worker

Randall Galius Jr............................................Larry

Brandon Hagio.......................................Father

Karen Kuioka Hironaga.......................................Mother

Angelica Hunter.....................................Lady #1, Mrs. Bell, Katy

Alysia-Leila Kepaa......................................................Gina, Aunt Helen, Church Lady #2

Jeremy Keuma.......................................Jeffrey, Portagee, Carnival Worker

Neal Milner....................................................................Mr. Harvey, Dr. Knight

Kris10 Misaki......................................................Lori Shigemura

Devon Nekoba........................................Tora

Ryan "Oki" Naka.........................................Jerry

Meghan Ormita......................................................Lovey

Maila Rondero Kaneaiakala.................................Calhoon

Jantzen Shinmoto......................................Jenks

Thomalin Sirivattha.....................................Crystal

PJ Souza.................................................................Gabriel, Melvin, Carnival Worker

Directed by- John H.Y. Wat, Technical Direction and Lighting Design by- Brian Sackett, Sound Design by- Keith K. Kashiwada, Props Design by- Sara Ward, Stage Manager- Kristen Labiano.

Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers was written by Lois-Ann Yamanaka and was adapted for the stage by John H.Y. Wat and Keith K. Kashiwada and will be performed live at Kumu Kahua Theatre March 23rd - April 23rd, 2023.

Growing up in 1970s Hilo, Lovey Nariyoshi endures middle school with the help of her best friend, Jerry, and forges a sense of identity shaped by white American pop culture and media that makes her ashamed of her upbringing. This satire examines the beautiful and brutal realities of growing up local in Hawaiʻi.