Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces WILD MEAT AND THE BULLY BURGERS
Performances run March 23rd - April 23rd, 2023.
Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers written by Lois-Ann Yamanaka. Adapted for the stage by Keith K. Kashiwada and John H.Y. Wat.
Cast
Elexis Draine.........................................L
Ron Encarnacion.................................Mr. Otake, Uncle Steve, Carnival Worker, Paniolo
Kaliko Fase...........................................Cousin, Dwayne, Mr. Lorenzo, Carnival Worker
Randall Galius Jr............................................Larry
Brandon Hagio.......................................Father
Karen Kuioka Hironaga.......................................Mother
Angelica Hunter.....................................Lady #1, Mrs. Bell, Katy
Alysia-Leila Kepaa......................................................Gina, Aunt Helen, Church Lady #2
Jeremy Keuma.......................................Jeffrey, Portagee, Carnival Worker
Neal Milner....................................................................Mr. Harvey, Dr. Knight
Kris10 Misaki......................................................Lori Shigemura
Devon Nekoba........................................Tora
Ryan "Oki" Naka.........................................Jerry
Meghan Ormita......................................................Lovey
Maila Rondero Kaneaiakala.................................Calhoon
Jantzen Shinmoto......................................Jenks
Thomalin Sirivattha.....................................Crystal
PJ Souza.................................................................Gabriel, Melvin, Carnival Worker
Directed by- John H.Y. Wat, Technical Direction and Lighting Design by- Brian Sackett, Sound Design by- Keith K. Kashiwada, Props Design by- Sara Ward, Stage Manager- Kristen Labiano.
Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers was written by Lois-Ann Yamanaka and was adapted for the stage by John H.Y. Wat and Keith K. Kashiwada and will be performed live at Kumu Kahua Theatre March 23rd - April 23rd, 2023.
Growing up in 1970s Hilo, Lovey Nariyoshi endures middle school with the help of her best friend, Jerry, and forges a sense of identity shaped by white American pop culture and media that makes her ashamed of her upbringing. This satire examines the beautiful and brutal realities of growing up local in Hawaiʻi.
