KE KAUĀ O KA LĀHUI: THE LIFE OF PRINCE JONAH KŪHIŌ KALANIANAʻOLE PIʻIKOI Comes to Maui

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present a first-time on Maui performance of an historical dramatization about Prince Kūhiō written by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl live on stage in the McCoy Studio Theater. Ke Kauā o Ka Lāhui: The Life of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Pi‘ikoi was originally produced by the Hawai'i Pono‘ī Coalition, and debuted at ʻIolani Palace in the fall of 2022. The performance is at 7:30 pm Friday, March 15. Tickets go on sale online only at MauiArts.org at 10:00 am Thursday, February 15.

Kūhiō was a challenging and controversial leader, and his story is not widely known. This play's intent is to bring some of his mo‘olelo to life on order to help audience's today in grappling with some of the tough issues faced around leadership and civics in their personal lives and in Hawai'i's complex community. A discussion with a Hawaiian scholar will follow the performance.

The Hawaii Pono‘ï Coalition was founded in 2007 to educate those who live in and visit Hawai‘i about its true history and the Native Hawaiian people. The Coalition takes its name from the title of the Hawai‘i National Anthem written by King Kalākaua in 1874.

Since its founding, the Coalition has presented several events and activities to educate residents and visitors about Hawai‘i’s true history, its people and native culture. The Coalition’s signature events are the annual ‘Onipa’a celebration honoring Queen Lili’uokalani as a leader of peace and justice, and the drama trilogy all previously presented at the MACC: Trial of A Queen (2015), Mai Poina: The Overthrow (2016), and The Annexation Debate (2018).

In its continuing support for the community, the MACC will be a collecting non-perishable donations the night of the show for the Maui Food Bank for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC's main entry gates.

Tickets are $20 plus applicable fees and go on sale online only at MauiArts.org at 10:00 am Thursday, February 15. MACC members receive a ten percent discount, children 3-12 are half price and student rush tickets for UHMC students w/ID are available day of show at the MACC Box Office. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for ticket inquiries only by email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org).