JAGGED LITTLE PILL Opens MVT 2026–2027 Season

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Mānoa Valley Theatre (MVT) launches its 2026–2027 season September 10 with Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, a powerful contemporary musical inspired by the groundbreaking album that became a defining soundtrack of the 1990s. Jagged Little Pill: The Musical runs September 10–27, 2026.

Featuring lyrics by Alanis Morissette, music by Morissette and Glen Ballard, and a book by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill takes the music audiences know and love and weaves it into an original story about a seemingly picture-perfect suburban family whose carefully constructed world begins to unravel.

Beneath the surface, the family is confronting questions of identity, addiction, trauma, relationships and the pressure to maintain appearances. As long-held truths emerge, each member is forced to reckon with the distance between the life they present to the world and the one they are actually living.

Driven by Morissette's unmistakable music, Jagged Little Pill combines the energy of a rock musical with an emotionally charged family story exploring resilience, connection and the complicated realities of contemporary life.

The production opens MVT's 2026–2027 season, an eclectic lineup bringing together Broadway musicals, contemporary drama, comedy and Hawaiʻi storytelling in the theatre's intimate Mānoa performance space.

The cast includes Ali Aldcroft as MJ, Andrew Simmons as Steve, Kai Durkin as Nick, Kaia Joseph as Frankie, Emi Sampson as Bella/Ensemble, Chelsea Cox as Jo, Gage Thomas as Phoenix/Ensemble, Daniel Altamirano as Andrew/Ensemble. Ensemble: Marisa Capalbo, Liza Marie Corotan, Emma Hydorn, Maya Joyce, Parker Kilkenny, Justin Kimata, Joseph Lee, Twan Matthews, Vanessa Manuel Mazzullo, Katie Melton, Devon Nekoba, and Kenji Shimata. The production team includes Director – Malindi Fickle, Assistant Director – Leigh Marcello Bugarin, Music Director – Melina Lillios, Choreographer – Christine Yasunaga, Assistant to the Director – Stacey Pulmano, Stage Manager – Erich Steinwandt-Gudoy, Set Designer – Michelle A. Bisbee, Scenic Artist – Emma Hydorn. Lighting Designer – Chris Gouveia, Sound Designers –Timothy Manamtam and Sarah Velasco, Costume Designer – Kanani Sato, Hair and Makeup Designer – Aiko Schick, Props Designer – Erin O'Hara, Tech Assistant – Daron Gaskin. Soundboard Operator – Sarah Velasco.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. There will be a special matinee performance on Saturday, September 19th at 3:00 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance. The play is presented in two acts with one intermission. No outside food or drink permitted. Tickets range from $28 to $52 and are available by phone at (808) 988-6131 or online at manoavalleytheatre.com.

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