SHREK THE MUSICAL to Open at Mānoa Valley Theatre in Honolulu

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Mānoa Valley Theatre will present Shrek The Musical June 25 – July 12 at Kaimuki Performing Arts Center. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori and a side-splitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

The cast includes Andrew Baker as Shrek, Alana Clayson as Fiona, Jonah Guerrero as Donkey, Adam David Allison as Lord Farquaad, Emi Sampson as Dragon/Tap Dancing Rat, Jasmine Weldon as Teen Fiona, Natalie Coleman as Young Fiona, Easton Ikenaga as Pinocchio/Duloc Performer, Emily-Kim Maldonado as Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy/Tap Dancing Rat, Jantzen Shinmoto as Peter Pan/Happy People/Duloc/Knight, Sarahlea Kekuna as Mama Ogre/Humpty Dumpty, Kevin Molina as Papa Ogre/Pig/Guard, Bailey Fujita as Little Shrek/Dwarf, Kana Tyler as Queen Lillian/Fairy Godmother, Ethan Miller as King Harold/Captain of the Guard/Bishop, Nadia Gene Amian as Mama Bear/Happy People/Mob, Moku Durant as Papa Bear/Thelonius/Guard/Knight, Aspasia Hong as Baby Bear/Blind Mouse/Duloc Performer/Tap Dancing Rat, Sam Tafolo as Pig/Happy People/Mob/Guard/Tap Dancing Rat, Elliot Dimacali as Pig/Happy People/Mob/Guard/Knight, Rockell Kim as Shoemaker's Elf/Blind Mouse/Duloc Performer/Tap Dancing Rat, Sage Nguyen as Ugly Duckling/Blind Mouse, Liza Marie Corotan as Tweedle/Duloc Performer/Tap Dancing Rat, Malina Franquez as White Rabbit/Happy People/Mob, Chelsea Cox as Wicked Witch/Happy People/Mob, Jacob Edwards as Big Bad Wolf/Guard/Knight/Pied Piper, Kaia Joseph as Mad Hatter/Happy People/Mob, Alyssa Cubangbang as Happy People/Mob/Duloc Performer, Paige Toyofuku as Happy People/Mob/Duloc Performer, and Aaliyah Thomas as Happy People/Mob/Duloc Performer.

The production team includes Director – Michael Ng, Music Director/Rehearsal Accompanist – Justin Garde, Choreographer – Jared Paakaula, Stage Manager – Erich Steinwandt, Set Designer/Co-Scenic Artist/Co-Technical Director – MJ Matsushita. Co-Scenic Artist/Co-Technical Director – Willie Sabel. Lighting Designer – Chris Gouveia, Sound Designer –Robert Matsushita, Costume Coordinator – Traci Oya, and Props Designer – Kyle Conner, Hair & Makeup Designer – Lisa Ponce de Leon. Costume Assistant/Dresser – Cayden Park.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. There will be a special Wednesday performance on July 1st at 7:00 p.m. and no performance on July 4th. There will be a special matinee performance on Saturday, July 11th at 3:00 p.m. All performances take place at the Kaimuki Performing Arts Center. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance. The play is presented in two acts with one intermission. No outside food or drink permitted.

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