Honolulu Theatre For Youth to Present World Premiere Of HAPPY, SAD, SAD, HAPPY

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) will present the world premiere of Happy, Sad, Sad, Happy, by Annie Cusick Wood and The HTY Ensemble. The show was developed through a grant from the Hawaii State Department of Health, Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division as an initiative to promote Health Equity. The show, geared for young children and families, explores feelings and social-emotional development.

"The idea for the show came to me during the COVID pandemic when we all experienced such a wide range of feelings and emotions. I wanted to explore this and take the audience on a journey to meet those emotions and acknowledge them," shared creator/director, Annie Cusick Wood.

The play centers around two characters who are the Guardians of the Happy Factory. They have just one job - to keep everything as happy as they can. So when there is an unexpected glitch in the system, the curious guardians set off to investigate. As the adventure unfolds, they come face to face with happiness, sadness and all emotions in between. They learn that embracing a vast array of emotions can play a valuable role in life's dynamic journey.

The production is directed by Annie Cusick Wood and features resident ensemble members Hermenigildo "Junior" Tesoro, Serina Dunham, and Jarren Amian. Set, costume, and prop design are by Karen Kiefer with original music by Daniel Krauss. Sponsors for the show are The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division; The Zilber Family Foundation; and Paul and Susan King.

Happy, Sad, Sad, Happy will tour preschools and elementary schools statewide this spring. Public performances for Oʻahu families will be at HTYʻs home, Tenney Theatre on Sunday, Feb 5 at 2:00pm; Sunday, Feb 12 at 2:00pm; Sunday, Feb 19 at 2:00pm; and Saturday, Feb 25 at 4:00. Tickets may be purchased online at www,htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership. More information on becoming a member of HTY can also be found on HTYʻs website: www.htyweb.org.



About Honolulu Theatre for Youth

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi.

For more information or to become a member of HTY go online to www.htyweb.org.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Honolulu Theatre for Youth