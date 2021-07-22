Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces Fall 2021 Season

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced its Fall 2021 Season. The company is offering three methods of content delivery for greatest amount of access for schools and families during these uncertain times.

The company is mounting three productions that can tour to Oʻahu schools and will be available for limited in-person engagements at HTYʻs home, Tenney Theatre, for both schools and families. The season also includes four digital productions for virtual field trips and four new episodes of the Emmy winning tv show, The HI Way.

"We are delighted to continue our mission of helping families and educators inspire the next generation in Hawaii and hope that by expanding the way we develop and deliver programming we are making the work more accessible to young people throughout our islands. Good stories, laughter and celebrating local culture seemed to be important coming off a heroic year for our educators and young people," says HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson.

The first offering of the Fall is Musubi Man, by Lee Cataluna based on the beloved storybook by Sandi Takayama and illustrator, Pat Hall. The show opens on August 9th to the schools and on August 21st for public performances. The pidgin-speaking Musubi Man, like the gingerbread man in the classic tale, is determined not to be eaten, and he sets out on a wild journey that takes him all the way to the sea. The show is designed to foster young children's pre-literacy development and is recommended for Pre-K students.

Next in the fall lineup is a brand new production for students in grades 1-6. HTY will premiere Holoholo Nā Holoholona: Animals on the Go by Makiʻilei Ishihara and the HTY Ensemble on August 23rd for schools with public performances throughout the Fall. The show features fun adaptations of traditional mo'olelo Hawai'i (Hawaiian stories) of animals from the wise pueo (owl) to the fearless 'opihi (limpet). Students will get an age appropriate introduction to Hawaiian language and culture.

Another new show, Remembering John Blossom by Moses Goods, is in development for middle and high school aged students. The show will be available to schools and the public starting November 1st. HTY veteran actor and playwright, Moses Goods, creates an enlightening one-man show highlighting the rich history of Blacks in Hawai'i that dates back to the early 1800's.

Access to in-person and virtual performances is included with HTYʻs new membership program. Educators may sign up for a free educator membership to book shows and virtual field trips. For more information on shows or membership, go online to www.htyweb.org or contact schools@htyweb.org for school reservations. More details on ticketing for public performances for families will be available soon.