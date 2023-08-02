Henry Kapono Brings 50th Anniversary Songs of C&K Concert to Maui

The performance is outdoors under the stars in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 pm.

Aug. 02, 2023

Henry Kapono Brings 50th Anniversary Songs of C&K Concert to Maui

 The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Henry Kapono & the Songs of C&K, featuring Henry Kapono and fellow musicians in a 50th anniversary salute to the music of Cecilio & Kapono. This all-C&K music concert will also feature several special guest artists including Kalapana, Amy Hanaiali’i, Kimié Miner, Brother Noland, and Kala’e Parish with more to be announced. Accompanying Henry will be his all-star band including Alx Kawakami, Johnny Valentine, Lopaka Colon, and Gaylord Holomalia along with fellow band members Matt Krahula, and Wendell Ching. The performance is outdoors under the stars in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 pm. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 2 to MACC members and on Friday, August 4 to the general public. 

The 50 years of the Songs of C&K Lifetime Party concert celebrates Henry Kapono’s legacy spanning over five decades of music, leadership, and community support. From the era-defining & iconic songs of C&K to his award-winning and Grammy-nominated solo career, Henry continues to share his music and Mālama Hawaiߵi’s music community through the Henry Kapono Foundation, dedicated to keeping Hawai`i’s music and culture thriving. 

Henry Kapono rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon Cecilio & Kapono (aka C&K) as half of the duo with Cecilio Rodriguez. As the first Hawaiߵi group to be signed by a major record label, Columbia Records, C&K helped forge the sound of the 70’s “Hawaiian Music Renaissance” with laid-back contemporary island rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawaiߵi. As one of the most successful musical acts in Hawaiߵi’s history, their distinctive blend of folk, rock, and island rhythms became the soundtrack of growing up in Hawaiߵi for multiple generations. The concert will feature classic hits such as We’re All Alone, Lifetime Party, Sailin’, Gotta Get Away, Sunshine Love, Highway in the Sun, and many more.

It was not long before Henry’s talent evolved into a successful solo career in the mid-'80s and paved the way to work with some of the country's most famous musicians and producers. Today as a solo artist, Henry is a Grammy-nominated and award-winning singer and songwriter, winning 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards (Hawai‛i’s “Grammy’s”), and by public vote, 2021 Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

Tickets are $15.50(General Admission Lawn/no seat), $45.50 (reserved seat), and a $150.50 VIP “Hanging With Henry” package that includes premium seat, VIP entry gate, exclusive access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms, photo opportunity with Henry Kapono and a keepsake VIP laminate. All are plus applicable fees. 


