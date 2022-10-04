Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Book Of New Plays By Lee Cataluna Brings Hawaii Life From The Page To The Stage

The first virtual event for this book will be during the Hawai'i Book and Music Festival on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 PM.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Author and playwright Lee Cataluna, has a new book coming out October 2022 from Bamboo Ridge Press. FLOWERS OF HAWAI'I features scripts and photos from four plays written and produced in the last dozen years that capture various aspects of Hawai'i life and culture infused with Cataluna's unique brand of humor and style.

"These four collected plays also illustrate some of the power of the body of Lee Cataluna's work from their commonalities: authentic language, strong memorable characters, effective plots, and strong narrative," writes actor, director, and theatre educator John H.Y. Wat in his introduction which provides context and analysis for each play. Cataluna's further introductory notes give readers insights into the inspirations for each play as well as some background and production history.

FLOWERS OF HAWAI'I includes the title play and three others (Aloha Attire, The Great Kaua'i Train Robbery, and Uncle's Regularly Scheduled Garage Party is Cancelled Tonight)

The first virtual event for this book will be during the Hawai'i Book and Music Festival on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 PM. Visit their website for Zoom access. Cataluna will also be reading in person on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 4 PM at daShop in Kaimuki. Both events are free.

* This project was made possible in part by funding om the Hawai'i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations om the Legislature of the State of Hawai'i and grants om the National Endowment for the Arts; and the Hawai'i Council for the Humanities, through the Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP), with funds om the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this book do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information, call 808.626.1481, e-mail read@bambooridge.org, or visit www.bambooridge.org.

Bamboo Ridge Press was founded in 1978 to publish literature by, for, and about Hawai'i's people. It publishes two volumes a year: a literary journal of poetry and fiction featuring work by both emerging and established writers, and a book by a single author or an anthology focused on a special theme. Bamboo Ridge Press is an independent non-profit, tax-exempt corporation supported thru book sales, subscriptions, private donations, and grants.

