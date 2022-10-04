Book Of New Plays By Lee Cataluna Brings Hawaii Life From The Page To The Stage

Author and playwright Lee Cataluna, has a new book coming out October 2022 from Bamboo Ridge Press. FLOWERS OF HAWAI'I features scripts and photos from four plays written and produced in the last dozen years that capture various aspects of Hawai'i life and culture infused with Cataluna's unique brand of humor and style.

"These four collected plays also illustrate some of the power of the body of Lee Cataluna's work from their commonalities: authentic language, strong memorable characters, effective plots, and strong narrative," writes actor, director, and theatre educator John H.Y. Wat in his introduction which provides context and analysis for each play. Cataluna's further introductory notes give readers insights into the inspirations for each play as well as some background and production history.

FLOWERS OF HAWAI'I includes the title play and three others (Aloha Attire, The Great Kaua'i Train Robbery, and Uncle's Regularly Scheduled Garage Party is Cancelled Tonight)

The first virtual event for this book will be during the Hawai'i Book and Music Festival on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 PM. Visit their website for Zoom access. Cataluna will also be reading in person on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 4 PM at daShop in Kaimuki. Both events are free.

For more information, call 808.626.1481, e-mail read@bambooridge.org, or visit www.bambooridge.org.

Bamboo Ridge Press was founded in 1978 to publish literature by, for, and about Hawai'i's people. It publishes two volumes a year: a literary journal of poetry and fiction featuring work by both emerging and established writers, and a book by a single author or an anthology focused on a special theme. Bamboo Ridge Press is an independent non-profit, tax-exempt corporation supported thru book sales, subscriptions, private donations, and grants.