YOGEV SHETRIT TRIO to Play Lofou Next Month

YOGEV SHETRIT TRIO: Way of Tradition will play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou on Thursday 19 October at 8pm. The sweeping Andalusian jazz trio includes David Sheetrit (piano), Alexandros Panagiotoy (bass), Yogev Shetrit (drums & compositions). Tickets are €15 and are available by calling 99584871, or online at the link below.

The Yogev Shetrit Trio is a musical group led by drummer and composer Yogev Shetrit. The trio's music combines elements of traditional North African music, Gnawa, Andalusian music, contemporary jazz, and Mediterranean music. The members of the trio include David Sheetrit on piano, Alexandros Panagiotoy on bass, and Yogev Shetrit on drums and compositions. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Live Concert - Yogev Shetrit Trio @ Beit Ha'Yotzer TLV

Food & Accommodation: Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou offers tasty snacks from 6pm until the concert starts. Tel: 99584871. Lofou Tavern is open from 12noon with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202. There are seven separate studios with a discount for concert-goers. Tel: 25470202.

Information: www.musicinthemountains.eu. www.agrovino-lofou.com. Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus.

Yogev Shetrit, an international composer and drummer, was born in 1978. He earned his BA in Musicology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Shetrit was the founder and member of the famous worldwide Coolooloosh band. Shetrit has performed with notable artists, including Chuchito Valdez, Tia Fuller, Arnie Lawrence, Paulo Morello, & Kevin Mahogany. Shetrit, a composer at heart, created his trio in 2016 in order to play his original compositions. He recorded as a bandleader and composer his first studio album, “New Path”. Since then, the Yogev Shetrit Trio has performed, in over 30 countries, at some of the largest festivals & venues worldwide, including The International Panama Jazz Festival, The Kennedy Center, Washington, DC. Casa Del Jazz, Rome, Italy and more. In addition, Shetrit has released two studio albums and one Live album, now he is currently working on his 3rd studio album that will be released in 2023.

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou was established in Lofou in 2015 and offers a large selection of Cypriot wines, spirits, fresh juices, beers, coffees and a small snack menu including pizza, platters and salad etc. It is open from 1pm daily, except Tuesdays, and is a wonderfully atmospheric venue for live music. Tel: 99584871.

Lofou Tavern offers well-known authentic Cypriot delicacies, as well as the a la carte menu, and combine it with wonderful Cypriot wine. It is open all day: 12noon - 9pm with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino Studios is a group of seven separate studios, each with its own unique character providing accommodation for 2 - 5 people. The studios all have kitchen, heating and internet. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino is a village complex comprising of a separate tavern, wine bar and accommodation, each within walking distance, that combines Cypriot hospitality and traditional architecture and cuisine. Mr. Costas was the first resident of the village to set up a business in Lofou, since the village was abandoned in the old days, with the opening of the tavern in 1992. With his passion and hard work, as well as with the help of his large family, he managed in a few years to make the tavern famous both locally and internationally. If you are looking for a landscape with a rich architectural character and history, then Lofou is the perfect destination. Visit www.agrovino-lofou.com for details.

Lofou village is located to the north-west of Limassol, just 26Km from the city. It is on an average altitude of 780M and surrounded by the neighbouring communities of Pera Pedi to the north (around 6.5Km) and Agios Therapon to the southwest (about 4.5Km). Starting from the Troodos round-about and moving north, after passing the community of Alassa, head northwest, following the signs to Lofou and Agios Therapon. The route from Limassol takes about half an hour by car.

Music in the Mountains was founded in 2005 by Pam Groves, Mike Groves and Andrew Oliver. It was created in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol and Paphos regions, including Lofou, Trimiklini, Silikou and Ineia as well as occasional events in Limassol and Paphos.