Tickets Now on Sale For the Greek National Opera's January to March 2025 Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now on sale for the Greek National Opera’s productions from January to March 2025 at the Stavros Niarchos Hall and the Alternative Stage at the SNFCC. The GNO’s programme is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the Greek National Opera’s artistic outreach.

In January and February, the Stavros Niarchos Hall will host the new ambitious production of Giuseppe Verdi’s La forza del destino conducted by Paolo Carignani and directed by Rodula Gaitanou. In January, the Alternative Stage will present the concerts Dare to Dance Try / Not to Dance by Mata Katsouli, You Don’t Know My Place / The Music of Julius Eastman performed by the piano duo P42 (Piano for two), consisting of Beata Pincetić and Christos Sakellaridis, as well as the legendary operetta I Want to See the Pope! by Theophrastos Sakellaridis, conducted by Nicolas Vassiliou and directed by Natasha Triantafylli.

In February, the Ballet of the Greek National Opera will present a new captivating production at the Stavros Niarchos Hall, centred around the life of the great Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The performance, titled Tchaikovsky, is choreographed by Cayetano Soto and conducted by Philippe Forget. The Alternative Stage will host the concert My Bloody Valentine by Aphrodite and the puppet theatre performance Mythos, a new, international co-production of the GNO Alternative Stage with the French company Anima Théâtre, directed by Yiorgos Karakantzas and written by Panagiotis Evangelidis.

In March, the Stavros Niarchos Hall is set to feature a new production of an unknown gem of the Ionian Music School, Spyridon Samaras’ opera Flora mirabilis, conducted by Konstantinos Terzakis and directed by Yannis Skourletis – bijoux de kant. The Alternative Stage will unveil the revival of the concert Blessed Are the Breasts That Never Gave Suck…, based on the works Via crucis by Franz Liszt and The Way of the Cross by Paul Claudel. The production was envisioned by Markellos Chryssicos, who will also conduct it. It has been arranged and adapted by Panos Iliopoulos, and will be narrated by actress Karyofyllia Karabeti. Additionally, the Alternative Stage is scheduled to present the premiere of the modern opera The Dead Man and the Resurrection, based on Nikos Gavriil Pentzikis’ novel of the same title, composed by Nicolas Tzortzis, and directed by Anastasia Koumidou.

Comments