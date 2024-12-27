Speech Will Take Place Before Premiere of LA FORZA DEL DESTINO at the Greek National Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, 26 January 2025, at 17.30, one hour before the start of the premiere, Piraeus Bank, the production sponsor, and the GNO will present a speech about La forza del destino by Helena Matheopoulos. The event will take place in the VIP Hall on the first floor of the GNO’s foyer at the SNFCC.

The distinguished author and journalist will discuss the adventure of this work’s composition, the revisions made to its libretto, its famous Overture, the musical and dramatic challenges of the leading roles, its renowned arias, and the enduring fame this opera has garnered.

Giorgos Koumendakis, the GNO’s Artistic Director, and officials from Piraeus Bank will deliver addresses. Admission will be free for the public.

