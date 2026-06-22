Greek National Opera Returns to Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus With Reimagined MEDEA

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The Greek National Opera returned to the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus with a reimagined version of the historic production of Cherubini’s Medea, which featured Maria Callas in the title role, stage direction by Alexis Minotis, sets and costumes by Yannis Tsarouchis, and choreography by Maria Hors. On Saturday, 20 June 2026, the entire cast and creative team of this production were met with a thunderous ovation from a crowd of 10,000 spectators.

Just as at its 1961 premiere, Medea stands once again today, 65 years later, as a major world-class artistic highlight, placing Greece at the heart of the global cultural scene. With tickets sold out since last February, this reconstruction of the historic production, directed by Panaghis Pagoulatos, and featuring sets by Lili Pezanou, costumes by Tota Pritsa, choreography by Gianna Filippopoulou and Kelly Zambela, and lighting by Christos Tziogkas, has brought the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus into the global opera spotlight.

The Artistic Director of the GNO, Giorgos Koumendakis, led the reimagining of the historic production, drawing on the Company’s full artistic and technical resources to create a bridge of dialogue between the ‘golden age’ of Kostis Bastias’ artistic direction in the 1960s and the Company’s fascinating present, while also laying the groundwork for the Greek National Opera’s ambitious future.

Maria Callas’ unmatched Medea, bearing the distinctive stamp of the emblematic Greek artists Alexis Minotis, Yannis Tsarouchis, and Maria Hors, began its triumphant journey in 1958 at the Dallas Opera. It continued in 1959 at the Royal Opera House in London, made an indelible impression in 1961 at the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, and concluded in 1962 at La Scala in Milan.

This reconstruction of Medea was created after years of extensive research of the surviving archival materials held in the GNO’s Historical Archive, the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation, and other valuable private archives and collections.

Since there is no filmed recording of the 1961 production, director Panaghis Pagoulatos crafted a cohesive direction that remains true to the spirit of the work, after examining the surviving rehearsal and performance photographs from the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, along with the staging notes found in Alexis Minotis’ notebooks.

Drawing on the photographs and maintaining absolute fidelity, the set designer Lili Pezanou redesigned Tsarouchis’ set, which looks like an inextricable part of the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus.

Costume Designer Tota Pritsa conducted a meticulous study of Tsarouchis’ existing costumes to produce accurate replicas, seeking out the same rare fabrics and recreating the same colour palette so she could recompose a unique costume canvas, with pieces that approach the sculptural quality of ancient Greek attire.

Choreographers Gianna Filippopoulou and Kelly Zambela developed the choreography and movement for the performance, inspired by Maria Hors’ movement style and based on notes from Alexis Minotis’ notebooks. Christos Tziogkas designed the lighting in accordance with Yannis Tsarouchis’ visual language.

The prominent dramatic soprano Anna Pirozzi riveted the audience with her vocal delivery and Stage Presence, earning a standing ovation. The audience also gave a highly spirited reception to the production’s internationally acclaimed protagonists: Alisa Kolosova (Neris), Jean-François Borras (Giasone), Tassis Christoyannis (Creonte), and Danae Kontora (Glauce).

Distinguished conductor Jacques Lacombe led the GNO Orchestra and Chorus with inspiration and meticulous attention to detail. The GNO Chorus was coached by Agathangelos Georgakatos.

During the final bow, the GNO’s technical personnel were also met with a roaring ovation from the audience for their work in realising the production.

Upon entering and exiting the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, audience members had the opportunity to visit the exhibition Callas Point, which showcased visual compositions created from existing archival material from the historic production of Medea. Curated by Dionysis Fotopoulos, the exhibition features video art and installations by Pantelis Makkas as well as sound design by Ted Regklis.

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