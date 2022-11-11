Gene Gillette Performs in Greece in ARTAUD/VAN GOGH, Now Playing!

Broadway actor Gene Gillette is in Greece exclusively to perform the theatrical monologue 'Artaud/Van Gogh' under the direction of Ioli Andreadi in the Basement of the Art Theater "Karolos Koun" in Athens.

An original play written by Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis, inspired by Antonin Artaud's essay 'Van Gogh, the Man Suicided by Society,' published in 1947, a year before the author's death, the show premiered October 31 and is presented in English with Greek subtitles, every Monday and Tuesday at 7 PM until November 22, for eight nights only, as part of 'The Artaud Trilogy' project.

Tickets are available online: https://www.viva.gr/tickets/theater/artaud-trilogy.

The American actor became more widely known to theater audiences from his performance as Hamlet at the Denver Civic Theater and more recent work in 'To Kill A Mockingbird' at the Lincoln Center Theater - considered "the most successful American play in Broadway history," according to 60 Minutes, 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' (Broadway, National Theatre), and 'War Horse' (Broadway), among many others. Last May, he starred in John Ransom Phillips' 'Shooting Celebrities' at the Flea Theater in New York, directed by Christopher McElroen, portraying Mary Lincoln's photographer and Abraham Lincoln himself.

Gillette has also appeared in popular series on Netflix, Disney+, NBC, and CBS including: Law & Order, The Blacklist, Punisher, Madam Secretary, Instinct, Quantico, The Good Wife, Elementary, Person of Interest, Ringer, and many more.