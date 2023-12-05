Previews: TANZ DER VAMPIRE The EP Release at Stage Operettenhaus

Rob Fowler -Count of Krolock-The Recording

Tanz der Vampire, the Musical based on Roman Polanski's The Fearless Vampire Killers or Pardon Me But your Teeth Are In My

Neck is back in Hamburg after a successful Stuttgart run, presenting the well-known tunes with a new Leading Vampire. Rob Fowler (Bat Out Of Hell, The Rocky Horror Show, and many others) is staring as the tempting Count of Krolock in a, let's call it, Fowler-like manner. And because Christmas is just around the corner and it is already time for gifts, HitSquad is releasing a special EP called GRAF VON KROLOCK featuring Gott ist Tot, Einladung zum Ball, Totale Finsternis(together with Kristin Backes) and the Count's Anthem Die Unstillbare Gier. Fowler is adding an attractive yet rocking new color to the part of Krolock. His attendance was long overdue, but finally, he put on the famous cape and HitSquad saved it for Eternity in producing the GRAF VON KROLOCK-EP.