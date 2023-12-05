Previews: TANZ DER VAMPIRE The EP Release at Stage Operettenhaus

The EP will be released on December 15

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Troye Sivan Announces European Dates For 'Something to Give Each Other Tour' Photo 1 Troye Sivan Announces European Tour Dates
Circus Roncalli - All for ART for all Photo 2 Circus Roncalli - All for ART for all
Conductor James Gaffigan Leads Inaugural Season As General Music Director Of Komische Oper Photo 3 Conductor James Gaffigan Leads Inaugural Season As General Music Director Of Komische Oper Berlin
Das perfekte Geheimnis Photo 4 Das perfekte Geheimnis

Previews: TANZ DER VAMPIRE The EP Release at Stage Operettenhaus

Rob Fowler -Count of Krolock-The Recording

Tanz der Vampire, the Musical based on Roman Polanski's The Fearless Vampire Killers or Pardon Me But your Teeth Are In My
Neck is back in Hamburg after a successful Stuttgart run, presenting the well-known tunes with a new Leading Vampire. Rob Fowler (Bat Out Of Hell, The Rocky Horror Show, and many others) is staring as the tempting Count of Krolock in a, let's call it, Fowler-like manner. And because Christmas is just around the corner and it is already time for gifts, HitSquad is releasing a special EP called GRAF VON KROLOCK featuring Gott ist Tot, Einladung zum Ball, Totale Finsternis(together with Kristin Backes) and the Count's Anthem Die Unstillbare Gier. Fowler is adding an attractive yet rocking new color to the part of Krolock. His attendance was long overdue, but finally, he put on the famous cape and HitSquad saved it for Eternity in producing the GRAF VON KROLOCK-EP.

Previews: TANZ DER VAMPIRE The EP Release at Stage Operettenhaus
Rob Fowler and Kristin Backes



RELATED STORIES - Germany

1
Previews: TANZ DER VAMPIRE The EP Release at Stage Operettenhaus Photo
Previews: TANZ DER VAMPIRE The EP Release at Stage Operettenhaus

Tanz der Vampire, the Musical based on Roman Polanski's The Fearless Vampire Killers or Pardon Me But your Teeth Are In My

2
Das perfekte Geheimnis Photo
Das perfekte Geheimnis

Wow, was für eine Show im Boulevardtheater Bremen!

3
Circus Roncalli - All for ART for all Photo
Circus Roncalli - All for ART for all

Taucht ein und lasst euch von dieser einzigartigen Atmosphäre verzaubern!

4
Conductor James Gaffigan Leads Inaugural Season as General Music Director Of Komische Oper Photo
Conductor James Gaffigan Leads Inaugural Season as General Music Director Of Komische Oper Berlin

Starting with the 2023/2024 season, Gaffigan holds the rare distinction of leading two very different top European opera houses, embarking on his new role as General Music Director at Komische Oper Berlin this season while continuing in his post as Music Director of Spain's Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía, home to the Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana.

From This Author - Martin Ganeider

Martin Ganeider, born in the beautiful mountains of Austria (not so Sound of music as some might think) felt in love with Musical theatre when he found a Vinyl from the Austrian production of CATS. Wi... Martin Ganeider">(read more about this author)

Previews: DISNEYS THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at RONACHER THEATERPreviews: DISNEYS THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at RONACHER THEATER
Review: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Raimund TheaterReview: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Raimund Theater
Feature: KUNSTSTÜCK AWARD at PalazzoFeature: KUNSTSTÜCK AWARD at Palazzo
Review: TICK,TICK...BOOM! at VolksoperReview: TICK,TICK...BOOM! at Volksoper

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

Germany SHOWS
Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) in Germany Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice)
theater in medias res (3/17-12/31)VIDEOS CAST
The Hound of the Baskervilles in Germany The Hound of the Baskervilles
The English Theatre of Hamburg (11/20-1/20)PHOTOS
DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN in Germany DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN
Theater Regensburg (11/04-2/11)
IGL in Germany IGL
Institute of German language. (8/08-12/08)
Lobby Hero in Germany Lobby Hero
The English Theatre of Hamburg (5/02-6/04)
Lizard Boy in Germany Lizard Boy
The English Theatre of Hamburg (4/22-6/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You