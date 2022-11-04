Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Musical by Todd Almond & Ben Toth to be Presented as Part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie's schreib:maschine

Performers for the evening include: Tim Al-Windawe, Torsten Ankert, Livio Cecini, Devi-Ananda Dahm, Joyce Diedrich, Robert Eller, and more.

Nov. 04, 2022  

Selections of a new musical by Todd Almond (lyrics) and Ben Toth (music) will be presented as part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie's schreib:maschine at 7pm on Monday, November 7th, at the famed Neuköllner Oper in Berlin.

The following works will be presented:

Untitled Musical (Todd Almond & Ben Toth)

1848 (Philipp Riedel & Birgit Simmler)

The Pact with God (Larissa Bultmann)

Suite in the City (Lidia Kalendareva)

Waitress (Translation: Marco Krämer-Eis)

Performers for the evening include: Tim Al-Windawe, Torsten Ankert, Livio Cecini, Devi-Ananda Dahm, Joyce Diedrich, Robert Eller, Viola Fabretti, Monika Gut, Michael Heller, Albert Hubert, Tatjana Hubert, Lidia Kalendareva, Sascha Luder, Iris Meier, Philipp Nowicki, Jana Stelley, Ben Toth, Anastasia Troska & Isabel Waltsgott.

The schreib:maschine is Germany's leading professional open stage for musical writers and composers. Founded in 2010 by Kevin Schröder, Friederike Harmstorf and Robin Kulisch, it quickly developed into the most important platform for musical theater creatives across the DACH region. The stage is open to anyone who is committed to the musical genre professionally and wants to try out in-process works in front of a live audience.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

www.deutschemusicalakademie.de




On November 22nd at 7pm at Hošek Contemporary Gallery, Composers Concordance & Eclectic Music eXtravaganza present a chamber music event with an array of eclectic musicians. The venue is located on The Motor Ship Heimatland, on the Spree river in the middle of Berlin.
Destined to become a new holiday classic and tradition, the first US national tour of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will launch in 2023 and plans to make its way to Broadway.
Siegfried, the son of Siegmund and Sieglinde, is young and dynamic an. Raised by the devious Nibelung dwarf, Mime, he does not know his parents. All that remains of his father are fragments of a sword. Siegfried forges its steel into a new, powerful weapon with which he slays the dragon Fafner. Fafner had been guarding the ring that Siegfried now takes for himself. And he wins over Brünnhilde, whom he awakens from sleep.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's HAMILTON brought up a never before seen hype on Broadway. A Musical about America's Ten Dollar Founding Father. What sounds like a School Lesson became one of Broadway's fascinating and top-selling shows. A multi-awarded Musical revolution and still the hottest ticket in town. How might a show connected to US History, full of complex rap and hip-hop rhymes, work in a different country with a foreign native language?

October 31, 2022

New and returning cast members have been announced for the International tour of Bat Out Of Hell. Learn more about where the musical is headed next!
October 25, 2022

On November 22nd at 7pm at Hošek Contemporary Gallery, Composers Concordance & Eclectic Music eXtravaganza present a chamber music event with an array of eclectic musicians. The venue is located on The Motor Ship Heimatland, on the Spree river in the middle of Berlin.
October 21, 2022

Destined to become a new holiday classic and tradition, the first US national tour of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will launch in 2023 and plans to make its way to Broadway.
October 20, 2022

Siegfried, the son of Siegmund and Sieglinde, is young and dynamic an. Raised by the devious Nibelung dwarf, Mime, he does not know his parents. All that remains of his father are fragments of a sword. Siegfried forges its steel into a new, powerful weapon with which he slays the dragon Fafner. Fafner had been guarding the ring that Siegfried now takes for himself. And he wins over Brünnhilde, whom he awakens from sleep.
October 7, 2022

All new video clips have been released from the German production of Hamilton, now playing in Hamburg.