New Musical by Todd Almond & Ben Toth to be Presented as Part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie's schreib:maschine

Selections of a new musical by Todd Almond (lyrics) and Ben Toth (music) will be presented as part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie's schreib:maschine at 7pm on Monday, November 7th, at the famed Neuköllner Oper in Berlin.

The following works will be presented:

Untitled Musical (Todd Almond & Ben Toth)

1848 (Philipp Riedel & Birgit Simmler)

The Pact with God (Larissa Bultmann)

Suite in the City (Lidia Kalendareva)

Waitress (Translation: Marco Krämer-Eis)

Performers for the evening include: Tim Al-Windawe, Torsten Ankert, Livio Cecini, Devi-Ananda Dahm, Joyce Diedrich, Robert Eller, Viola Fabretti, Monika Gut, Michael Heller, Albert Hubert, Tatjana Hubert, Lidia Kalendareva, Sascha Luder, Iris Meier, Philipp Nowicki, Jana Stelley, Ben Toth, Anastasia Troska & Isabel Waltsgott.

The schreib:maschine is Germany's leading professional open stage for musical writers and composers. Founded in 2010 by Kevin Schröder, Friederike Harmstorf and Robin Kulisch, it quickly developed into the most important platform for musical theater creatives across the DACH region. The stage is open to anyone who is committed to the musical genre professionally and wants to try out in-process works in front of a live audience.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

www.deutschemusicalakademie.de