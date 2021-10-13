Tony Award Winning Musical A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Announced At The Naples Players!

Nominated for ten Tony Awards, this comedic romp is filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs. From November 24th - December 19th, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is on stage in Blackburn Hall at The Naples Players. The show follows Monty Navarro (Luke Jaconis) who finds out he is ninth in line to inherit an earldom and a large family fortune. He decides he must eliminate the other eight heirs standing in his way...

Sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union, our story is set in London in 1907. Monty is a penniless clerk who receives news of his potential inheritance with the death of his mother. The earldom of Highhurst is controlled by the wealthy D'Ysquith banking family, all members of which are portrayed by one actor (Mark Vanagas). The eight D'Ysquiths ahead of Monty all begin dying in comedic conditions. Meanwhile, the plot thickens as Monty tries to win the heart of Sibella Hallward (JamieLynn Bucci) until he finds Himself/">Himself drawn to Phoebe D'Ysquiths (Elizabeth Feins).

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is directed by Bryce Alexander with choreography by Dawn Lebrecht Fornara and musical direction by Charles Fornara. "This show has been on our bucket list for a long time," says Bryce Alexander, CEO/Executive Artistic Director. "Catchy music, hilarious comedy, and beautiful costumes make A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder the perfect, light-hearted night at the theatre."

The show wouldn't be complete without an excellent ensemble cast, many of whom have become regular staples in The Naples Players' performances. The cast includes (in alphabetical order): Melanie/">Melanie CAPPARELLI, Scott Davis, KAT EBAUGH, NATHAN EICHHORN, FRANKIE FEDERICO, LISA FEDERICO, SHELLEY GOTHARD, AND DAVID SHAFFER. The show will be Stage Managed by Cole Butcher, with Assistant Stage Managers KC Allen, Adam Garcia, and Patricia Puia.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. A Red Carpet event open to the public is slated for Wednesday, November 23rd from 6:30pm - 7:30pm and features local vendors, food, drinks, and live music from the band Chariot. Additionally, a sensory friendly performance will be held on December 14th at 7:30pm.

From November 24th - December 19th, performances take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Both general public and season tickets are on sale at the TNP Box Office. Those interested can visit NaplesPlayers.org anytime or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.