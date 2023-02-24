Tickets Go On Sale Today For Jinkx Monsoon At Coral Springs Center For The Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced a performance by two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon (she/her), the "internationally tolerated" drag icon who's taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning stage actress, acclaimed vocalist, stand-up comic, and theatre sensation. Jinkx and her musical main squeeze Major Scales along with a full rock band will bring her biggest concert to date-Everything at Stake-to the Center on Monday, July 24, at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale today at 9 am starting at $52 each.

The "Witch of all Wiyches" is ready to cast her next great spell. The always fabulous entertainer will perform a decade worth of covers and original music from her critically acclaimed albums (The Ginger Snapped, The Inevitable Album), along with new songs from her upcoming 3-part album The Virgo Odyssey.

Known for her electric and eclectic performance style, Jinkx weaves together tales from her enigmatic life in a show where music, comedy, witchy magic, and camp-fantasy collide. At a time where literally everything is at stake, the audience should get ready for a spellbinding, bombastic, and revolutionary experience straight from the heart of this "internationally tolerated" superstar.

Jinkx Monsoon has garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 (2013) and continued her winning streak on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022), where she was crowned "Queen of All Queens", competing against previous winners. Earlier this year, Jinkx made her highly anticipated Broadway debut as Matron "Mama" Morton in Broadway's longest-running show, Chicago.

She has toured the world performing her original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including in highly acclaimed shows like The Ginger Snapped, The Vaudevillians (which became a hit off-Broadway sensation) and their most recent production, Together Again, Again (2022).

In 2018, she partnered with best friend and fellow RuPaul's Drag Race star, BenDeLaCreme for their first major holiday tour To Jesus, Thanks for Everything! - Jinkx and DeLa. Their co-written holiday productions have grown into a worldwide phenomenon, spawning the 2019 tour, All I Want for Christmas is Attention, a Hulu holiday hit; The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special (2020); and The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! (2021) which performed for sold-out audiences across the U.S., U.K. and Canada. In 2022, she and DeLa had their highest grossing international tour to date with their 5th annual The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

No stranger to film and TV, Jinkx has appeared on the CBS cop drama Blue Bloods, the Netflix original AJ and the Queen, and has voiced characters for such animated shows as Steven Universe, Mighty Magiswords, Bravest Warriors, as well as a few surprises that are yet to come. She has been the subject of two documentaries: Drag Becomes Him, and The Queens. She is an award-winning stage actress, having won the Gregory Award for her portrayal of the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and most recently nabbed The MAC Award for her show The Ginger Snapped, co-written with Major Scales.

Tickets for Jinkx Monsoon start at $52 and go on sale today, February 21, at 9 am by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).