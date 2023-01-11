TheatreZone's Culinary Raffle Features $6,000 In Fine Dining At 17 Restaurants

The curtain is up on TheatreZone's second annual Culinary Raffle for fine dining aficionados, according to TheatreZone's Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni.

The online raffle, now live at www.Theatre.Zone, features prizes of fine dining certificates valued at a total of $6,000 to 17 of the most highly rated restaurants in Southwest Florida. The certificates will be divided between four winners. The drawing will take place at the final performance of TheatreZone's final show, Rock of Ages, on May 7, 2023.

Raffle tickets cost $25 each or five tickets for $100 and are available online at www.Theatre.Zone.

"Fine dining professionals are 'on stage' with their guests when they provide incredible service and cuisine. Our Culinary Raffle was created with this analogy to our own live theatre in mind," said Danni.

"Thanks to the success of last year's inaugural raffle, we raised more than $25,000 to support TheatreZone's ability to bring professional live theatre to Naples for the enjoyment of audiences and the enrichment of the Southwest Florida community," continued Danni.

The four raffle prizes include a bounty of fine dining: A Grand Prize of $2,100 worth of certificates at six restaurants; a second prize of $1,700 worth of certificates at five restaurants; a third prize of $1,300 worth of certificates to six restaurants, and a fourth prize of $900 of fine dining at three restaurants.

This year's prizes are:

Grand Prize

$2,100 worth of dining at six restaurants:

$400 at Capital Grille

$400 at Bleu Provence

$400 at Baleen Naples

$400 at Alexander's Garden Restaurant

$400 at The French

$100 for Fleming's Steakhouse

2nd Prize

$1,700 worth of dining at five restaurants:

$400 at Chops City Grill

$400 at M Waterfront Grille

$400 at Ridgway Bar & Grill

$400 at The Bay House

$100 at Fleming's Steakhouse

3rd Prize

$1,300 worth of dining at six restaurants:

Includes $1,200 at five Phelan Family Brands restaurants: Pinchers, Texas Tony's, Deep Lagoon, Two Fillets, and Phuzzy's Boat Shack

$100 at Fleming's Steakhouse

4th Prize

$900 of dining at three restaurants:

$400 at The Dock at Crayton Cove

$400 at Ruth's Chris Steak House

$100 at Fleming's Steakhouse

TheatreZone, celebrating its 18th season in 2022-2023, stages its musical productions in the 250-seat G&L Theatre conveniently located in Naples at 13275 Livingston Road, between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach Roads, in a dedicated building nestled within the campus of the Community School of Naples.

TheatreZone's contract with the Actors' Equity Association ensures access to the best actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and stage management professionals from throughout the country. The nonprofit, 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 by Mark Danni and Karen Molnar Danni, who have both enjoyed successful careers on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

For the lineup of shows and concerts and to buy tickets, visit www.Theatre.Zone or call the box office at 888-966-3352, ext. 1.