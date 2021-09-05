The Studio Players' TORCH SONG By Harvey Fierstein Opens September 10th

The SW Florida premier of "Torch Song" by Harvey Fierstein, based on the 1983 Award winning Broadway show Torch Song Trilogy is directed by Scott Lilly.

In the two-act revival, Arnold Beckoff, a torch singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized over the span of the late 1970's and 1980's. Told with a likable, human voice, Torch Song follows Arnold's odyssey to find happiness in New Youk. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit! But a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one more thing: respect.

Arnold Beckoff played by Perry Ventro, Ed - Scott Davis, Alan - Daniel Sabiston, Laurel - Stacey Boisvert, David - Michael Cherbini and Ma Beckoff - Patti Caroli.

The show opens Friday, September 10th for 11 performances on selected dates. Evening shows start promptly at 7:30pm - Sunday Matinees - 3pm.

Visit www.thestudioplayers.org for more information or call 239-398-9192